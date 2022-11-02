Walmart Customer Video Pokes Fun at Self-Checkout Handling $50 in Coins, Says He Got ‘Dirty Looks’

Credit: TikTok /@Harveykleven555

When you have a lot of coins that you want to convert into notes, you usually go to a Coin Star machine. However, a Walmart customer recently discovered a free alternative.

On October 26, a TikTok user named @Harveykleven555 posted a video showing him putting all of his money into a self-checkout machine at a Walmart.

The video has since gone viral, with over 930,000 views.

In the TikTok video, the screen shows that he dumps in over $50 in coins. 

The user notes that a service worker gave him 'dirty looks' as he continued depositing coins.

""She's paid to watch us ring up our own stuff, so I just keep dumping my change in there, and it just keeps on counting," he says in his video. 

"Money is money."

One person replied, "It's currency. It spends. Every penny adds up, and those coin star machines charge too much." 

Another said, "Well, since WE are our own cashiers, who is it bothering? Duh. I'm cleaning out ALL my change. It all spends."

A person who alleges to work at a Walmart store wrote, "The (people) that watch you at self-checkout are considered (to) work for Walmart and are considered cashiers. I was hired on as a cashier (and) that's all I do."

Some comments on the video claimed that this hack could only work in some of the Walmart branches. 

They also noted that kiosks also did not have ports for change.

How much does it cost to use Coinstar?

So, how much money did @Harveykleven555 save on Coinstar fees by paying in coins? 

The website, MyBankTracker, in an article from October 4, 2022, explains that Coinstar charges for processing coins are currently set at around 11.9 percent of their value. 

This means that if you have $100 worth of coins, you'll be paying around $12 for every $100 you feed to the machine. So in this instance, he could have saved around $6 by using $50 worth of coins in his shopping. 

Final thoughts

As of October 18, 2022, there were 4,662 Walmart stores in the US (via ScrapHero) with the most stores in Texas, Florida and California. It needs to be clarified whether this TikTok hack works with all self-service tills in all stores. 

The TikTok hack could soon be a thing of the past as some retailers are keen to roll out card-only self-checkout machines.

Newsbreak reported on September 2022 the fascinating lawsuit in California that sought to force grocery stores to pay people for scanning their own groceries

What do you think about this?

What do you think about this?

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

