Kroger, Walmart Rolling Out Plant-Based 'Beef' From California Based Company

In what's sure to be a game changer, Kroger and Walmart have announced that they'll be offering a new item from their plant-based beef substitutes nationwide.

The new product called Beyond Steak is good news for people who do not eat meat. It will be sold frozen and designed to give shoppers more variety, but it could also affect how you eat.

Beyond Meat, a plant-based meat substitute company based in Los Angeles, was founded in 2009. Its initial products were first introduced in the US in 2012.

The company has been rolling out new products at a rapid pace.

In addition to Kroger and Walmart, the company's Beyond Steak will be available in stores such as Ahold and Albertsons.

Credit: Beyond Meat

According to the company website, Beyond Steak is made from "a variety of non-GMO plant proteins including pea, brown rice, mung bean and faba bean"—all common ingredients in other plant products like veggie burger.

The process of making them into something that looks like beef has some people wondering if it can really replace animal protein altogether?

The answer is not yet clear, but experts agree that we're about to witness an unprecedented shift in the way we eat our meals—and that this could have significant implications for the environment and our health.

Although, it has not been all good news for the company recently. As reported by CNBC, Beyond Meat suspends operating chief after arrest for allegedly biting man’s nose.

The Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey left the company in October after his arrest for assault in September. The incident became public in September, and the company had initially suspended him.

