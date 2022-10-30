Baskin-Robbins Classic 1970s Ice Cream Cake Is Returning For Thanksgiving This Year

Instagram @baskinrobbins

Turkey Cakes are returning to the stores of ice cream giant Baskin-Robbins for Thanksgiving this year.

Since the 1970s, the Turkey Cake has been a popular item at the company's stores, although it has not been available every year. It's filled with ice cream and then covered with a sweet-flavored glaze.

The iconic Turkey Cakes are available to pre-order for Thanksgiving from November 1, 2022.

Baskin Robbins had been making cakes that looked like cooked birds since the 1970s

A Delish article on November 18, 2018, entitled Baskin Robbins' Turkey-Shaped Ice Cream Cake Looks Freakishly Realistic, explained:

"It's been around in some iteration since the 1970s, but the shiny, insanely lifelike version you can get today was created in 2008."

Instead, the Turkey Cake by Baskin-Robbins features legs made of sugar cones, a praline glaze, and toppings such as caramel and chocolate chips. Customers can order the turkey cake according to their ice cream preferences and have it glazed with praline.

How to 'Carve' the Turkey Cake

"So, similar to carving a real turkey, you'll want to start with the legs first," says the presenter.

The world's largest chain of ice cream stores is debuting Turkey Cake nationwide in time for Thanksgiving.

The ice cream cake will be available to pre-order starting on November 1, 2022.

As of October 20, 2022, there were 2,328 locations of the ice cream company in the US founded in California. California has the most Baskin-Robbins, with 417 stores. About 18% of the company's total US locations (via Scrapehero).

