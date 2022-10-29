The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County

Adobe

Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.

There are many beautiful restaurants where you could choose to spend some time with that person. Still, they might not be good enough to call it romantic. So here, we will go through five of the most romantic restaurants in Orange County, considered heavenly places by most people according to their reviews and ranking.

Five most romantic restaurants in Orange County

Marche Moderne

Marché Moderne is run by a husband-and-wife-chef duo along the Newport Beach coast. One reviewer on trip advisor said, "We love this restaurant. Everything about it is top notch….the ambiance, the service, and of course the food."

The Capital Grille

Capital Grille's expertly prepared steaks are dry-aged in-house for 18-24 days, then hand-cut by the restaurant's on-premise butcher. The wine list features more than 350 selections, and a floor-to-ceiling wine kiosk regularly house up to 5,000 bottles.

Summit House Restaurant

The Summit House has the feel of an anniversary dinner or anniversaries, but not overly romantic that you can't enjoy yourself. A reviewer said, "Such a beautiful setting, the food was delicious, and the staff was so hard-working. I was greatly impressed."

Splashes Restaurant

A beautiful view is always an excellent sign for a romantic night out. It's a peaceful atmosphere with the sound of ocean waves in the background and the beautiful sunset, which helps to set the mood. Great food, drinks, and ambiance.

Vine Restaurant and Bar

A sophisticated, delicious, and romantic spot for a date. Creative menu with fresh local produce. And reviewers agree, one saying it is a great intimate spot with delicious food.

Final thoughts

Looking for a restaurant where you can express your love for each other? Want to find a romantic, cozy, and fantastic place in town? You are at the right spot. So here are some of the best restaurants in Orange County which will make you fall in love with each other all over again.

