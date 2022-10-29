Costco Expanding With Six New U.S. Locations This November

Adobe

As we approach this busy time of the year, Costco is gearing up for another busy month of grocery shopping over the holiday period with new openings across the country.

The warehouse chain will be opening a further six new stores in November.

Costco is about to get a whole lot bigger

Major grocery stores are becoming more prevalent in new neighborhoods and cities. They are looking to win over new customers and improve their competitive position.

In August 2022, the company opened several new stores in California, Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin.

In November, it will add six more locations in the US.

The company currently has over 830 warehouses across the country. These new locations are part of Costco's efforts to expand its reach across the country.

The company's goal is to open around 28 new stores in the US every year over the next five years.

According to a January 12th article published by Business Insider:

Costco plans to open up to 28 stores this year," "Costco, which sells products in bulk at discounted prices, was a stockpiler's paradise in the early days of the pandemic and has reported strong sales growth ever since, maintaining its reputation as one of the brightest spots in the retail sector. Analysts say the chain is also benefiting from the inflationary environment in which consumers favor deals and discounts.

New Costco locations, November 2022

Here's the full list of new locations expected in the next month, according to the Costco website.

Logan, UT

Athens, GA

Liberty Township, OH

Ankeny, IA

Redding, CA

Lake Stevens, WA

For the 12 months ended August 31, 2022, Costco reported revenue of $226.954 billion, which is 15.83% higher than the same period in the previous year. For the year ended August 31, 2021, the company reported revenue of $195.929 billion, which is 17.49% higher than the previous year (via Macrotrends).

As of October 24, 2022, Costco has 584 retail stores in the US. The company's biggest location is in California, with 134 of its stores. California accounts for 23% of all of the company's US retail locations (via ScrapeHero).

Final thoughts

$1.50 food court hot dog at Costco Costco Facebook

New Costco warehouses are being opened across the country, and these are usually filled with all the popular features such as cheap gas and food court hot dogs.

Unlike other retailers who shifted away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores and toward e-commerce sites, Costco has been able to adapt to the changes by sticking to its model.

