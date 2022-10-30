Adobe

What's the right way to eat candy corn?

Candy corn confusion is one of the biggest debates at this time of year.

And according to recent research by the National Confectioners Association, candy corn fans report that there is a right way to eat candy corn.

According to this recent survey some of us are munching away on candy corn all wrong.

How to avoid the great candy corn debate this Halloween

Love it or hate it, some say it tastes best when eaten by color. Others insist that you put the yellow pieces in your mouth first. Still, others claim that eating candy corn has no rules at all.

The original candy corn — created in 19th century America, it's a unique temptation that has never really gone out of fashion. It is the perfect mix of sweetness and crunch. (For those who love it, that is).

The National Confectioners Association crunched the numbers concerning our favorite triangular treats and confirmed they were in the highest demand during the holiday season.

Candy corn has been so popular that it actually claims second place amongst all other treats – only after chocolate.

Candy corn eating methods: you got to eat them all at once or do you?

The National Confectioners Association surveyed 1,000 people between 18 and 80 to determine how consumers approached this divisive fall treat.

Candy corn loyalists are divided into three camps: nibblers, nibblers who start with the wider yellow end, and gobblers.

The National Confectioners Association found that 33% of candy corn loyalists nibble the narrow white end.

Only 16% start with the wider yellow end – and more than half of all consumers go for it and eat the entire piece at once (via Candy USA).

What U.S. state consumes the most candy corn?

California residents reportedly consume more of the yellow, white, and orange candy than any other state. Texas came in second place in the list of most candy corn-consuming states. Followed by Florida, New York, Michigan.

How many pounds of candy corn are sold each year?

According to the Farmer's Almanac, "more than 30 million pounds of candy corn are produced yearly — that's roughly nine billion pieces!"

Final thoughts

We have all kinds of food preferences and picks. Still, one thing is sure: Everyone has an opinion about candy corn, so don't let it terrify your friends and family over the spooky season.

