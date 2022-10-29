These Are the Best Nachos in California

Credit: HersonRodriguez/ unsplash

You know what's better than nachos?

Nachos.

Not only do they taste amazing—they can also be used as an excuse to get together with friends and family. If you're looking for that kind of nacho, then look no further.

Lovefood scoured the reviews and online forums and found the tastiest nachos in every US state.

California is a tough state to call with so many good nachos options available. So read on to find out what they found is the best spot to get the most drool-worthy nachos in town.

Gus’s BBQ, Los Angeles

Pulled Pork Nachos at Gus's Barbecue Credit: Gus's Barbecue

Gus's BBQ has been around since 1946, and the dedication shows: their nachos have been perfected over time by generations of loyal customers and chefs who love to make them.

Their nachos feature succulent pulled pork in a barbecue sauce, along with a four-cheese sauce, baked beans, smoked mozzarella and Monterey Jack. But wait—it gets better: chopped tomatoes, red onion, pickled jalapeños and guacamole.

It really is the best of the ingredients you can find in California and is an amazing marvel of melted cheese and meat.

Gus's Barbecue, 808 Fair Oaks Ave South Pasadena CA

Final thoughts

Gus’s BBQ has been around for over 70 years and is well renowned for their delicious nachos. It’s this combination of bold flavors and fresh ingredients made the perfect nacho recipe that would have anyone coming back for more.

