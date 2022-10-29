Old Receipt Shared by Shopper Shows How Much Cheaper Things Used To Be: ‘This Makes Me Sad’

Credit: Adobe

A shopper shared an old Walmart receipt from January 2020 - to show how dramatically prices have risen over the past few years.

This week, the Reddit user u/Zodnas, posted a screenshot of their receipt from Walmart on the Reddit site.

"Walmart receipt from almost three years ago"

In their post, the Redditor wrote: “Walmart receipt from almost three years ago.” They went on to list other items that had also increased significantly over time.

The shopper listed some examples, saying: "Milk is (now) up almost 80 percent; toothpaste up 43 percent; Isopropyl alcohol up 63 percent, to name a few."

Many people expressed their shock at how much post-2020 inflation has affected them. One person said, "this makes me sad."

Another Redditor: "This is not so interesting as it is heartbreaking."

Although one Redditor questioned the price matching figures: "The claim that is gone up by “almost 80 percent” doesn’t sound true either," and further added,

Some people on the post pointed out that there's also "shrinkflation".

Shrinkflation is another type of inflation that affects people; it occurs when the quality or size of a product decreases while its price remains the same. This means that your grocery bill is going up.

In an article by Business Insider, they provide the example of Walmart, but used amongst many big and small retailers so not to hike prices due to rising costs.

For one example, they note, "Walmart Great Value Paper Towels dropped from 168 sheets per roll to only 120, while the price stayed the same."

Inflation in California

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that consumer prices in the US rose 8.2% in September from a year earlier. Food and housing costs were the main factors that pushed the inflation rate.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in their Consumer Price Index summary adds, "The food index increased 11.2 percent over the last year."

The rising cost of living is a primary concern for California, which has the highest number of impoverished residents in the country, according to CalMatters.

