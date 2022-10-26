Walmart Makes Decision on Thanksgiving and Black Friday Shopping Hours

Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world, but it's also one of the most popular places to shop for Thanksgiving.

Recently, Walmart made a huge decision about their holiday shopping hours and opening times.

Read on to find out Walmart's hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales this year.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Initially, Walmart had remained open on Thanksgiving Day to give customers an early start on their Black Friday shopping.

Those days have since ended.

Instead, stores will be closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, 2022, as they have been since 2020.

The company says it changed to give employees more time off during the holidays.

Walmart will start offering deals before Black Friday

Walmart's Black Friday deals start early. The store offers online and in-store deals on some of its most popular categories, including electronics and toys.

You can get a head start by browsing the website to see what's available or by checking out the app for deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7GoW_0inJxrs300
Credit: Adobe

What time will Walmart be open on Black Friday?

To help plan your shopping, the company released Black Friday hours on its website.

On Black Friday, Walmart will open at 5am. In addition, many of the company's online sales start earlier than the stores' regular hours.

Walmart's holiday hours vary by location, so it's always a good idea to check with your local store.

To find your nearest Walmart and its holiday hours, you can use the store locator on the Walmart website.

If you're looking for information about a specific store, try searching for it in Google—the search engine will likely show you its holiday schedule.

You can also call your local Walmart directly to learn specifics about its hours around Thanksgiving Day - but all stores nationwide will be closed.

Walmart.com Is Open

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcObr_0inJxrs300
Adobe

If you cannot get to a store for the holidays, don't worry. The internet is always open.

Whether you're looking for new decorations or want help with your gift shopping, there are deals to find on the website, Walmart.com.

What the CEO had to say about Thanksgiving Day hours in 2022

"'Our people make the difference,' and that's never been more true than it is right now," commented Dacona Smith, executive vice president, and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., In a statement published on the retailer's website last year. "Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we're saying thank you to our teams for their dedication and hard work."

Final thoughts

It seems that Walmart is starting a tradition.

This year, they, too, will be closed on Thanksgiving to give their employees a day off.

So when the holidays roll around, and you need a few extra turkey day napkins or some LED lights, make sure you go ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

You may even save some money and be on your way home to enjoy your day off.

About Walmart: As of October 18, 2022, there were 4,662 Walmart stores in the US. The state with the most number of these locations is Texas, with over 500 retail stores. This is about 11% of the company's total US locations. Florida follows with 341 retail stores, which is a store for every 62,985 people in the state, and it's 7% of the company's total US locations. California 278 stores, which is a retail store for every 142,129 people, in California with about 6% of the total number of Walmart retail stores

What do you think about these changes?

Will you be shopping over the Thanksgiving holiday? Feel free to share your honest comments below and share this story on social media with family and friends, if you like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes and is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.

