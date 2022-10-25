Los Angeles, CA

In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRbeT_0ilf3Lf200
Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - Customers of the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out have been left baffled after a woman's request for a cheeseburger without cheese went viral on social media platform TikTok.

In the clip, which has been viewed over two million times, the former In-N-Out employee responds to a prompt about the most ridiculous thing she's ever had to explain.

TikToker sarahdavis1729 said that she once worked at an In-N-Out restaurant, and a customer asked for a cheese-free cheeseburger. Though the restaurant is known for its simple menu, many TikTok users were shocked by the customer's request.

At first, it seemed like the person was asking for something simple, but by the end of her story, it was unclear what she was talking about.

Employee gets confused by the customer’s bizarre order

When the customer ordered a cheese burger without cheese, Sarah asked if they wanted a hamburger. The person said no and then repeated their request.

She tried to avoid charging the customer for the cheese by ordering it as a hamburger.

However, when the customer saw the receipt, they said that it wasn't what they ordered, and they “went off on her.”

After the customer paid for their food, the cashier wrote a note that said "no cheese."

The customer then got their food and was disappointed to learn that their cheese-free cheeseburger didn't have cheese on it.

“So what did she actually want if she wanted the cheese, after all?"one user commented, and added, "I’m so confused!”

“I used to work there. I can confirm this happens!” another user said in response.

"A no-cheese cheeseburger with cheese please,” said another.

There was also some other similar incidents mentioned, too: "...Ive had to explain more than once, why cash payments arent accepted over the phone."

"Worked at a Tex-Mex. Customer asked for chicken Quesadilla. Was mad her quesdailla had cheese."

The riddle of the cheeseburger without cheese

Is there a secret menu item at In-N-Out that is a cheeseburger with no cheese?

The not-so-secret menu includes items such as the Flying Dutchman (two beef patties with two slices of melted cheese) and the Protein Style (patty with lettuce instead of a bun). While In-N-Out's menu is not as extensive as other fast food restaurants, they make up for it with quality and fresh ingredients.

The former In-N-Out employee explained that when someone asks for a cheeseburger without cheese, they're saying they want the burger but don't want any of the melted American cheese on it.

She also said they can customise their order and give them an empty bun and burger patty.

The comments section of the post became a debate about how exactly you can order a cheeseburger without cheese—and why anyone would want one in the first place.

In-N-Out, the California burger chain born in Los Angeles that's known for its animal style fries and secret menu items, is one of the most popular fast food chains on the west coast.

What do you think about this?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fast Food# In N Out Burger# California# Los Angeles# Lifestyle

Comments / 45

Published by

Food & drinks news. California state of mind. Heart Los Angeles. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
14487 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Orange County, CA

The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County

Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.

Read full story

Costco Expanding With Six New U.S. Locations This November

As we approach this busy time of the year, Costco is gearing up for another busy month of grocery shopping over the holiday period with new openings across the country. The warehouse chain will be opening a further six new stores in November.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

These Are The Top 5 Candy Corn States In America

Candy corn confusion is one of the biggest debates at this time of year. And according to recent research by the National Confectioners Association, candy corn fans report that there is a right way to eat candy corn.

Read full story
California State

These Are the Best Nachos in California

Not only do they taste amazing—they can also be used as an excuse to get together with friends and family. If you're looking for that kind of nacho, then look no further. Lovefood scoured the reviews and online forums and found the tastiest nachos in every US state.

Read full story

Old Receipt Shared by Shopper Shows How Much Cheaper Things Used To Be: ‘This Makes Me Sad’

A shopper shared an old Walmart receipt from January 2020 - to show how dramatically prices have risen over the past few years. This week, the Reddit user u/Zodnas, posted a screenshot of their receipt from Walmart on the Reddit site.

Read full story
3 comments
Malibu, CA

4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank

(Los Angeles County, CA) - A trip to Malibu is an excellent day out from the big smoke. Although, let's say it's not easy to find good food that won't break the bank. If you didn't already, the first thing to know is that most of the excellent food options in Malibu are seriously expensive. The second thing is that even if you find a reasonably priced place, it's only sometimes going to be very good.

Read full story

McDonald's Employees Are 'Unhappy' About Latest Adult Happy Meal On Social Media

Despite the excitement from customers, McDonald's staff has fewer positive things to say about the Adult Happy Meals on social media. Some McDonald's employees are pleading to customers not to buy Adult Happy Meals, which people are flocking to in hopes of getting a limited-edition toy.

Read full story
15 comments

Walmart Makes Decision on Thanksgiving and Black Friday Shopping Hours

Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world, but it's also one of the most popular places to shop for Thanksgiving. Recently, Walmart made a huge decision about their holiday shopping hours and opening times.

Read full story
48 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles

Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.

Read full story
7 comments

Drive-Thru Employees Sharing Ways to Use The Drive-Thru Like A Pro

It's not just the customers who are frustrated with long lines at the drive-thru. Some employees say they're tired of being treated like machines and want to be treated with a little more respect.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California's Most Popular Pie Is Not What You Might Expect

What is California's most popular pie for fall? It's not what you think.Adobe. America runs on apple pies, but a recent study suggests it is not happening so much for apple pies in California.

Read full story
20 comments

McDonald's Teases 'McRib Farewell' – Will This Be The Last Time?

This Is How To Find The McRib Before It Could Be Canceled Forever. The McRib is back, but McDonald's is hinting on its website that it's your last chance to enjoy it. McDonald's has announced that it's bringing back its iconic McRib sandwich for a limited time starting this week. The iconic pork sandwich will be available now through November 20, 2022.

Read full story
California State

The Safest Cities For Trick-Or-Treating In California, According to Study

Halloween is coming up fast, and it's time to pick out that costume and head out on the town. Of course, parents ensure their kids get plenty of candy, but they might overlook something more important: safety.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

This Is the Best Mac ’n’ Cheese in California

Why do we love Mac 'n'Cheese so much? Macaroni and cheese combines two of comfort foods: pasta and cheese: it is the ultimate comfort food for any meal. It's incredibly rich and creamy, so if you're craving something indulgent, this dish should hit the spot.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished

Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s. Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.

Read full story
28 comments
California State

This is the best Cheeseburger in California

Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!

Read full story
16 comments

Chipotle Denies Digital Orders are Getting ‘Half Scoops’ of Ingredients

Chipotle is under fire again for its portion sizes, this time after a TikTok user claimed in a video that Chipotle has a specific policy to provide less food to customers ordering online.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Did McDonald's Stop Using Ronald?

Ronald McDonald is no longer the face of McDonald's. After all, he's been mostly retired since 2016. But what really happened to this beloved clown?. Ronald McDonald was the burger-loving happy face of the company before suddenly disappearing around Halloween in 2016.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Beloved LA Restaurant Saved By Community Campaign

(Los Angeles, CA) - A community campaign is helping save a local business. John-Eric Concordia owns Park's Finest, a Filipino-inspired barbecue joint that's located near Historic Filipinotown and Angelino Heights in Los Angeles. He started the business in 2009, and it quickly became a successful catering company.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy