In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled

Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - Customers of the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out have been left baffled after a woman's request for a cheeseburger without cheese went viral on social media platform TikTok.

In the clip, which has been viewed over two million times, the former In-N-Out employee responds to a prompt about the most ridiculous thing she's ever had to explain.

TikToker sarahdavis1729 said that she once worked at an In-N-Out restaurant, and a customer asked for a cheese-free cheeseburger. Though the restaurant is known for its simple menu, many TikTok users were shocked by the customer's request.

At first, it seemed like the person was asking for something simple, but by the end of her story, it was unclear what she was talking about.

Employee gets confused by the customer’s bizarre order

When the customer ordered a cheese burger without cheese, Sarah asked if they wanted a hamburger. The person said no and then repeated their request.

She tried to avoid charging the customer for the cheese by ordering it as a hamburger.

However, when the customer saw the receipt, they said that it wasn't what they ordered, and they “went off on her.”

After the customer paid for their food, the cashier wrote a note that said "no cheese."

The customer then got their food and was disappointed to learn that their cheese-free cheeseburger didn't have cheese on it.

“So what did she actually want if she wanted the cheese, after all?"one user commented, and added, "I’m so confused!”

“I used to work there. I can confirm this happens!” another user said in response.

"A no-cheese cheeseburger with cheese please,” said another.

There was also some other similar incidents mentioned, too: "...Ive had to explain more than once, why cash payments arent accepted over the phone."

"Worked at a Tex-Mex. Customer asked for chicken Quesadilla. Was mad her quesdailla had cheese."

The riddle of the cheeseburger without cheese

Is there a secret menu item at In-N-Out that is a cheeseburger with no cheese?

The not-so-secret menu includes items such as the Flying Dutchman (two beef patties with two slices of melted cheese) and the Protein Style (patty with lettuce instead of a bun). While In-N-Out's menu is not as extensive as other fast food restaurants, they make up for it with quality and fresh ingredients.

The former In-N-Out employee explained that when someone asks for a cheeseburger without cheese, they're saying they want the burger but don't want any of the melted American cheese on it.

She also said they can customise their order and give them an empty bun and burger patty.

The comments section of the post became a debate about how exactly you can order a cheeseburger without cheese—and why anyone would want one in the first place.

In-N-Out, the California burger chain born in Los Angeles that's known for its animal style fries and secret menu items, is one of the most popular fast food chains on the west coast.

What do you think about this?