Drive-Thru Employees Sharing Ways to Use The Drive-Thru Like A Pro

The real rules of the drive-thru revealed

It's not just the customers who are frustrated with long lines at the drive-thru.

Some employees say they're tired of being treated like machines and want to be treated with a little more respect.

If you've ever been in a drive-thru, you know there are 'unwritten' etiquette rules to follow. But sometimes people get them wrong—or don't even know they exist.

Here are some of the biggest mistakes people make on the drive-thru and how to avoid them

Pick your order before you get to the speaker

One fast food worker, responded to the question on Quora, "Is it annoying is it when people add food to their order at the drive thru window?"

I work at McDonald’s. It’s extremely annoying. By the time you get to the window to pay, your order is most likely bagged already. When you add more food, it’ll be last on the kitchen’s screen, so our options are either to hold up the entire drive thru line waiting for the kitchen to get to the food you’ve just added, or to ask you to pull up. And 9 times out of 10, when we ask people to pull up, they throw a fit about not wanting to wait. Well, sorry, if you’d ordered everything at the speaker like everybody else, your food would have been ready.

When you pull up to the speaker, have your order ready. Don't waste time deciding what you want while the employee repeats everything. This is especially important during peak hours when more cars are behind you, and they need their orders taken quickly to get through the drive-thru line.

Don't smoke at the window

Ugh I hate this!! This really bothers me too. It's like ok you know you're coming through the drive through. Just put it out and relight it instead of blowing all your nasty smoke in my face. Thanks. - r/Berrabear

Smoking addiction is one thing, being considerate is another. No one behind you wants to smell it. The people at the window working don't want to smell it. The person working is confined to a small space.

Let one person order only

If you're ordering at the drive-thru, ensure one person does it. The person working the window can hardly hear what your passenger orders, so make sure you are the one with a good grasp on what everyone wants and needs.

Turn off your windscreen wipers

Don't turn on your windshield wipers. While this may seem obvious, it's important to remember that the drive-thru employee must be able to hear you and vice-versa. And nobody wants a face full of dirty windscreen water when working.

Drive-through workers can hear more than you think

According to the redditor u/wreckinitralph:

“As soon as you drive up to the speaker, we get a beep over our headsets and the transmission begins. If we don’t answer you right away—we can hear everything.” And if you get put on hold, “you’re not on hold, we can hear everything.”

It's important to remember the drive-through workers can hear everything you say after you have put through your order. When you think you are finished, they can still hear you. They can hear your every word, syllable, and inflection. In fact, they probably know more about what you're thinking than most people do.

Turn off the phone

The drive-thru is not the time to make or receive phone calls. It's not the time to send text messages.It's not the time for reading emails, even if they're essential. This seems like an obvious one, but it is the most common complaint from drive-thru workers.

"We can hear not only your conversations but if your car is Bluetooth we can most definitely hear the conversation from your phone." - BoredPanda

And turn off the radio

Many people like listening to their favorite tunes while driving on long trips or cruising around town in their cars. However, playing loud music while ordering through a drive-thru speaker isn't very considerate. The employees behind those microphones need all their senses available to take proper orders quickly and efficiently; otherwise, things could get messy fast!

Speak loudly and clearly when placing your order

You may not be able to see them through the glass, but that doesn't mean they can't hear you. It helps if you spoke loudly and clearly so the drive-thru employee could listen to every word you're saying. If they have any questions about your order, they'll need to know precisely what it is. Also, don't mumble or talk too fast—it makes it hard for them to understand what you're saying.

Ask for condiments ahead of the window

Extra sauce options are almost always available, but can save you a long wait if you make sure to ask for them when placing your order. Don't wait until you get to the window to change the order. Sometimes employees have to go in and get them; they might not have time to do that.

When I receive my order from the drive-thru, is it appropriate to thank the attendant?

Yes! It's only polite to thank your drive-thru attendant for helping you out. You are not obligated to do this, so a little gratitude goes a long way. However, suppose you want to go the extra mile. In that case, you can even tip them if your order was incredibly complicated or if they were especially helpful in answering any questions that came up during the process.

Final thoughts

While these tips may seem simple, they can make a big difference in how well you're treated by your local drive-thru and how fast you get through. Remember, the people taking your order are doing their best to help keep things running smoothly.

