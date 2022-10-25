California's Most Popular Pie Is Not What You Might Expect

What is California's most popular pie for fall? It's not what you think. Adobe

America runs on apple pies, but a recent study suggests it is not happening so much for apple pies in California.

Fall is the season for pies. As the weather cools, we leave behind the bright, colorful summer fruits and veggies and embrace those autumnal flavors like pumpkin puree and sweet potatoes. As you may know, America runs on apple pie — it's a national favorite. But there are a lot of other pies out there and every state is different.

The data collected by Wisevoter, which is an analytics platform for the grocery industry including Albertsons grocery stores, shows that certain types of pie are more popular in each state during the fall season.

Using the data collected from the search terms data across the country, Wisevoter created a map that shows the most beloved pie in each state.

Credit: Wisevoter

Pecan pie narrowly edged out the all-American apple pie as the top contender across the country, with 15 states searching more for pecan than any other variety.

The organization found some interesting facts, such as 1 in 5 Americans have eaten an entire pie by themselves, and 32% prefer no crust on top of their pie.

According to the study, here are California's most popular pies:

1. Pecan pie

2. Apple pie

3. Key Lime pie

4. Pumpkin pie

5. Rhubarb pie

