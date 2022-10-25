McDonald's Teases 'McRib Farewell' – Will This Be The Last Time?

Credit: Vintage McDonald's / McDonald's Facebook

This Is How To Find The McRib Before It Could Be Canceled Forever

The McRib is back, but McDonald's is hinting on its website that it's your last chance to enjoy it.

McDonald's has announced that it's bringing back its iconic McRib sandwich for a limited time starting this week. The iconic pork sandwich will be available now through November 20, 2022.

McDonald's hints at 'Farewell Tour' on the McRib product page, but it's unclear whether this is a clever marketing ploy or the last release of the McRib sandwich.

The McRib product details page explains:

Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour. Order yours in the McDonald’s app for delivery or pick up before you say goodbye on 11/20/22. Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last! — McRib sandwich product details page

The sandwich has been sold by the company since 1981. It is known for its unique shape and barbecue-like flavor and will be available through November 20, 2022.

McRib website page says: "It's back!" Credit: McDonald's website

While the sandwich was a hit when it first debuted, it was discontinued in 1985 due to low sales. However, McDonald's periodically reintroduced it nationwide, becoming a hit.

McDonald's has not made any official announcements about why they chose to bring back their iconic sandwich after a long time away from store shelves. Still, after reading the Mcdonald's website, some reports believe it could be part of their "farewell tour" before they take the McRib off again forever.

The Unique History of the McRib

Credit: McDonald's / twitter

The meat patty is made from pork shoulder and rib meat (with no bone) and has a tangy BBQ sauce with onions and pickles on top. Initially, the McRib was created as a way for the country to eat more pork.

Due to the popularity of chicken nuggets, McDonald's had difficulty supplying its customers with enough chicken. So, in 1981, the company developed the McRib sandwich to satisfy its fans.

To celebrate its 40th birthday, it was released on November 1, 2021, to coincide with the event. In 2018 and 2019, it was introduced in October. Although in 2020, the McRib was not available until December.

The last time the McRib was mentioned by corporate McDonald's was back in February 2022. However, the website hints this could be its final tour, available through November 20, 2022.

The McRib Is Back—If You Know Where To Look

Credit: McRib Locator / screenshot

A website called the McRib Locator was created by fans to help locate where the sandwiches have been spotted recently. In addition, it could keep track of where strictly these sandwiches are being sold (and if you live near one).

According to ScrapeHero, the number of McDonalds restaurants in the US as of October 17, 2022 is 13,342. California is the state with the most number of these establishments, with 1,186. This is around 9% of the company's total US locations.

