The Safest Cities For Trick-Or-Treating In California, According to Study

Credit: seungju lee / unsplash

Halloween is coming up fast, and it's time to pick out that costume and head out on the town. Of course, parents ensure their kids get plenty of candy, but they might overlook something more important: safety.

According to a new study from the Chamber of Commerce, Halloween Safety Statistics 2022: Safest Cities for Trick-or-Treating, some Californian cities are safer than others to take your kids trick or treating this Halloween.

The Chamber of Commerce used key safety factors to create a list of the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.They analyzed each city using five variables with equal weight: violent crime, pedestrian fatalities, property crime, number of law enforcement employees, and number of registered sex offenders.

Three California cities made the top-ten list of the safest places to take your kids trick or treating for Halloween.

The best places around this time of year are Irvine, Carlsbad, and Glendale.

Irvine came in at No. 6 with an overall score of 78. The only reason it didn't get higher was that it's hard to find data about pedestrian fatalities.

Carlsbad earned the No. 8 spot with a score of 92; it had low numbers for all five categories except for pedestrian fatalities (where it scored high).

No. 9 was the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale; it had low numbers across all categories except for law enforcement employees (where it scored high).

Although it must be noted the study was concerned with cities with populations of at least 100,000, with each metric calculated per 100,000 residents. That means small towns, which may have scored highly on some factors, are automatically excluded from the results.

Halloween Safety Statistics 2022: Safest Cities for Trick-or-Treating Chamber of Commerce

Final thoughts

Overall, California seems to be one of the safest states for trick-or-treating. Given that California is the most populous state in the country, this is some good news for parents as they make their plans for Halloween.

As you prepare to fill your little ones’ trick-or-treat bags, keep in mind safety for trick-or-treating and make sure your family stays safe and happy this Halloween night.

