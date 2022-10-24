This Is the Best Mac ’n’ Cheese in California

Adobe

Why do we love Mac 'n'Cheese so much? Macaroni and cheese combines two of comfort foods: pasta and cheese: it is the ultimate comfort food for any meal.

It's incredibly rich and creamy, so if you're craving something indulgent, this dish should hit the spot.

You can always make Mac 'n' Cheese at home - and I'm sure you have a great recipe (feel free to share). But some prefer to enjoy good mac n' cheese at a restaurant. If you ask around, you'll find that everyone has their own favorite place to order this comfort food.

The wonderful thing about mac and cheese is that it can be made in endless variations — creative cooks can use any kind of sauce or cheese, spices and add-ins to make a unique signature recipe.

And this is exactly what they do at this restaurant that specializes in Mac 'N' Cheese. The food editors at LoveFood, who compiled the list of Mac 'n' Cheese in every state, agreed.

Buffalo Chicken Mac, Homeroom, Oakland

Credit: Homeroom/ yelp

If you're craving rich, creamy pasta, a dish that combines the best of both worlds — macaroni and cheese — this is just the thing to cross off your bucket list.

Kicks things up a notch from your classic Mac 'N' Cheese. Enter: Buffalo Chicken Mac. With grilled chicken, sharp cheddar, Monterey Jack and scallions, this dish is sure to please your pickiest eaters.

Owners Erin Wade and Allison ARevalo serve the dish in a multitude of creative ways. For extra heat and crunch they'll add Hot Cheetos at the end if you want something different in your crunch

The result is pure comfort food that’s perfectly balanced by a crunchy topping. You can also customize your dish to fit your taste buds.

"The Buffalo Chicken Mac, with tiny chunks and shreds of chicken hidden within all that melted cheese and macaroni, smothered in buffalo sauce and topped off with a generous amount of ranch and breadcrumbs, impressive flavor for a mac n cheese entree." - Annabelle R. yelp

Credit: Annabelle R. / yelp

What do you think about this?

Have you tried a Mac n' Cheese at Homeroom? Or have you tried any other places with great Mac 'n' Cheese we should also know about?

Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section of this article and make sure to name your favourite spots so more people know about it if they are looking for some cheesy goodness. Share on social media with your friends and family, if you like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.