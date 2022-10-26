Los Angeles, CA

Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJing_0ij2OlaA00
Credit: ChelseaLauren/Shutterstock

Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?

The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s.

Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.

The History and Hauntings of The Viper Room

The Viper Room goes back a long way, and it's a fascinating place to visit due to its history of strange occurrences, tragedies, and unexplained events. The room has a lot of history, including multiple supernatural and tragic events that have occurred for over a hundred years.

Even before the 1990s, the location on the Sunset Strip has a sordid past.

During the 1950s and 1960s, a jazz club known as The Melody Room was frequently visited by Mickey Cohen and Bugsy Siegel. In the 1970s and 1980s, it was referred to as The Central. Chuck E. Weiss, who often performed at the club, was the one who suggested that Johnny purchase the space. As a result, Johnny Depp partly owned it.

For only three months before the tragedy on Halloween in 1993.

The Tragedy on the Sunset Strip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRQrY_0ij2OlaA00
River Phoenix in "My own private Idaho"Credit: Enrico / Flickr/CC BY 2.0

On October 30, 1993, River Phoenix, along with his sister Rain, his girlfriend Samantha Mathis, and his brother Joaquin, went to The Viper Room, which was partly owned by Johnny Depp.

There, they were to perform with a band known as P. The group featured Phoenix's friends John and Flea of the Red Hot, as well as Gibby Haynes of The ButtholeSurfers and Al Jourgensen of Ministry.

While Joaquin was outside, he saw Phoenix convulsing on the sidewalk.

Unable to determine if he was breathing. Joaquin then called the emergency services.

Upon reaching the scene, paramedics found Phoenix suffering from a cardiac arrest and asystolic. He was given medication to try and restart his heart.

After the paramedics arrived, Phoenix was still alive. He was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but an attempt to revive him failed. He died at 1:51 a.m. PDT on October 31, 1993. He was 23 years old.

Staff report an unusual phenomenon

According to American Ghost Walks, there may be ghosts in the area due to the tragic incidents, in which River Phoenix's death is one.

In 2017, a group from Ghost Adventures visited The Viper Room and recorded the voices of staff members who claimed to be River Phoenix himself.

After going into a quieter area, the group could record the voices of the staff member who claimed to be River. Rita Fiora, a staff member, said that she believed the individual was River.

Rita Fiora believed it to be River when she said, "I get confused."

Spooky Foodie, in her TikTok, also reports staff revealing several strange situations, such as being grabbed by a ghost and getting a message from a dead number.

Allegedly former bartender also said that he had experienced strange occurrences in the area, such as the pressure on his chest and the flying of glasses.

The Viper Room is set to be demolished and revamped in 2023

In 2023, the venue will be demolished and transformed into 8850 Sunset, a luxury hotel, residential units. The development will be carried out by Los Angeles-based Silver Creek Development. The building will have a 12-story high residential structure, and the revamped version will feature a recording studio.

Final thoughts

While the building has been awaiting demolition, and it has been nearly 30 years since the tragic night on Halloween in 1993, something about it still makes people want to open the X Files. Are these messages from the other side? Many patrons of the Viper Room want to believe.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Los Angeles# Drinks# Society# Living

Comments / 29

Published by

Food & drinks news. California state of mind. Heart Los Angeles. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
14627 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Kroger, Walmart Rolling Out Plant-Based 'Beef' From California Based Company

In what's sure to be a game changer, Kroger and Walmart have announced that they'll be offering a new item from their plant-based beef substitutes nationwide. The new product called Beyond Steak is good news for people who do not eat meat. It will be sold frozen and designed to give shoppers more variety, but it could also affect how you eat.

Read full story
8 comments

Baskin-Robbins Classic 1970s Ice Cream Cake Is Returning For Thanksgiving This Year

Turkey Cakes are returning to the stores of ice cream giant Baskin-Robbins for Thanksgiving this year. Since the 1970s, the Turkey Cake has been a popular item at the company's stores, although it has not been available every year. It's filled with ice cream and then covered with a sweet-flavored glaze.

Read full story
4 comments
Orange County, CA

The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County

Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco Expanding With Six New U.S. Locations This November

As we approach this busy time of the year, Costco is gearing up for another busy month of grocery shopping over the holiday period with new openings across the country. The warehouse chain will be opening a further six new stores in November.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

What U.S. State Consumes the Most Candy Corn?

Candy corn confusion is one of the biggest debates at this time of year. And according to recent research by the National Confectioners Association, candy corn fans report that there is a right way to eat candy corn.

Read full story
California State

These Are the Best Nachos in California

Not only do they taste amazing—they can also be used as an excuse to get together with friends and family. If you're looking for that kind of nacho, then look no further. Lovefood scoured the reviews and online forums and found the tastiest nachos in every US state.

Read full story
3 comments

Old Receipt Shared by Shopper Shows How Much Cheaper Things Used To Be: ‘This Makes Me Sad’

A shopper shared an old Walmart receipt from January 2020 - to show how dramatically prices have risen over the past few years. This week, the Reddit user u/Zodnas, posted a screenshot of their receipt from Walmart on the Reddit site.

Read full story
3 comments
Malibu, CA

4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank

(Los Angeles County, CA) - A trip to Malibu is an excellent day out from the big smoke. Although, let's say it's not easy to find good food that won't break the bank. If you didn't already, the first thing to know is that most of the excellent food options in Malibu are seriously expensive. The second thing is that even if you find a reasonably priced place, it's only sometimes going to be very good.

Read full story

McDonald's Employees Are 'Unhappy' About Latest Adult Happy Meal On Social Media

Despite the excitement from customers, McDonald's staff has fewer positive things to say about the Adult Happy Meals on social media. Some McDonald's employees are pleading to customers not to buy Adult Happy Meals, which people are flocking to in hopes of getting a limited-edition toy.

Read full story
22 comments

Walmart Makes Decision on Thanksgiving and Black Friday Shopping Hours

Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world, but it's also one of the most popular places to shop for Thanksgiving. Recently, Walmart made a huge decision about their holiday shopping hours and opening times.

Read full story
49 comments
Los Angeles, CA

In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled

(Los Angeles, CA) - Customers of the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out have been left baffled after a woman's request for a cheeseburger without cheese went viral on social media platform TikTok.

Read full story
45 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles

Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.

Read full story
7 comments

Drive-Thru Employees Sharing Ways to Use The Drive-Thru Like A Pro

It's not just the customers who are frustrated with long lines at the drive-thru. Some employees say they're tired of being treated like machines and want to be treated with a little more respect.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California's Most Popular Pie Is Not What You Might Expect

What is California's most popular pie for fall? It's not what you think.Adobe. America runs on apple pies, but a recent study suggests it is not happening so much for apple pies in California.

Read full story
21 comments

McDonald's Teases 'McRib Farewell' – Will This Be The Last Time?

This Is How To Find The McRib Before It Could Be Canceled Forever. The McRib is back, but McDonald's is hinting on its website that it's your last chance to enjoy it. McDonald's has announced that it's bringing back its iconic McRib sandwich for a limited time starting this week. The iconic pork sandwich will be available now through November 20, 2022.

Read full story
California State

The Safest Cities For Trick-Or-Treating In California, According to Study

Halloween is coming up fast, and it's time to pick out that costume and head out on the town. Of course, parents ensure their kids get plenty of candy, but they might overlook something more important: safety.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

This Is the Best Mac ’n’ Cheese in California

Why do we love Mac 'n'Cheese so much? Macaroni and cheese combines two of comfort foods: pasta and cheese: it is the ultimate comfort food for any meal. It's incredibly rich and creamy, so if you're craving something indulgent, this dish should hit the spot.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

This is the best Cheeseburger in California

Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!

Read full story
18 comments

Chipotle Denies Digital Orders are Getting ‘Half Scoops’ of Ingredients

Chipotle is under fire again for its portion sizes, this time after a TikTok user claimed in a video that Chipotle has a specific policy to provide less food to customers ordering online.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy