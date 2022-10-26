Los Angeles, CA

Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished

Credit: ChelseaLauren/Shutterstock

Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?

The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s.

Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.

The History and Hauntings of The Viper Room

The Viper Room goes back a long way, and it's a fascinating place to visit due to its history of strange occurrences, tragedies, and unexplained events. The room has a lot of history, including multiple supernatural and tragic events that have occurred for over a hundred years.

Even before the 1990s, the location on the Sunset Strip has a sordid past.

During the 1950s and 1960s, a jazz club known as The Melody Room was frequently visited by Mickey Cohen and Bugsy Siegel. In the 1970s and 1980s, it was referred to as The Central. Chuck E. Weiss, who often performed at the club, was the one who suggested that Johnny purchase the space. As a result, Johnny Depp partly owned it.

For only three months before the tragedy on Halloween in 1993.

The Tragedy on the Sunset Strip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRQrY_0ij2OlaA00
River Phoenix in "My own private Idaho"Credit: Enrico / Flickr/CC BY 2.0

On October 30, 1993, River Phoenix, along with his sister Rain, his girlfriend Samantha Mathis, and his brother Joaquin, went to The Viper Room, which was partly owned by Johnny Depp.

There, they were to perform with a band known as P. The group featured Phoenix's friends John and Flea of the Red Hot, as well as Gibby Haynes of The ButtholeSurfers and Al Jourgensen of Ministry.

While Joaquin was outside, he saw Phoenix convulsing on the sidewalk.

Unable to determine if he was breathing. Joaquin then called the emergency services.

Upon reaching the scene, paramedics found Phoenix suffering from a cardiac arrest and asystolic. He was given medication to try and restart his heart.

After the paramedics arrived, Phoenix was still alive. He was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but an attempt to revive him failed. He died at 1:51 a.m. PDT on October 31, 1993. He was 23 years old.

Staff report an unusual phenomenon

According to American Ghost Walks, there may be ghosts in the area due to the tragic incidents, in which River Phoenix's death is one.

In 2017, a group from Ghost Adventures visited The Viper Room and recorded the voices of staff members who claimed to be River Phoenix himself.

After going into a quieter area, the group could record the voices of the staff member who claimed to be River. Rita Fiora, a staff member, said that she believed the individual was River.

Rita Fiora believed it to be River when she said, "I get confused."

Spooky Foodie, in her TikTok, also reports staff revealing several strange situations, such as being grabbed by a ghost and getting a message from a dead number.

Allegedly former bartender also said that he had experienced strange occurrences in the area, such as the pressure on his chest and the flying of glasses.

The Viper Room is set to be demolished and revamped in 2023

In 2023, the venue will be demolished and transformed into 8850 Sunset, a luxury hotel, residential units. The development will be carried out by Los Angeles-based Silver Creek Development. The building will have a 12-story high residential structure, and the revamped version will feature a recording studio.

Final thoughts

While the building has been awaiting demolition, and it has been nearly 30 years since the tragic night on Halloween in 1993, something about it still makes people want to open the X Files. Are these messages from the other side? Many patrons of the Viper Room want to believe.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

