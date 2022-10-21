This is the best Cheeseburger in California

Credit: Adobe / Let's Eat LA

Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger.

Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!

In 1924, teenager Lionel Sternberger worked in his father's Pasadena sandwich shop, The Rite Spot. To cover a burned burger, he placed a slice of American cheese over it. The customer liked it so much that he shared the idea with his dad, who wanted it too. Thus the cheeseburger was born.

But where can you find the best in its home state?

Well, now the search for the best cheeseburger in California is over. At least, if you ask Yelp.

The popular review site has released its newest report, highlighting the "top cheeseburger in every state."

The company looked at establishments in the US restaurant and food category that were mentioned in a large number of reviews about cheeseburgers. The establishments were ranked based on their total ratings and reviews from January 1, 2022, to July 15, 2022.

The winner? When it comes to the best in California, this cheeseburger came out on top.

CRFT Burger, Glendora

"Chicken sandwich, fries, Jones's coke and a fruity pebbles milkshake! Off the hook delicious!!!" - Lynn. L Credit: Lynn L./ yelp

This burger joint in Glendora is called CRFT Burger, which landed at No. 1 on Yelp's list.

When you walk into Crft, you're immediately hit by a wave of delicious smells. The smells of burgers, fries, and grilled onions—are all you love about a good burger joint. You can smell the meat on the grill, making your mouth water.

CRFT Burger, which opened its first location in June, specializes in creating a unique burger made with grass-fed beef. Its meats are hormone-free, free-range, and non-GMO.

Ryan Seacrest recently interviewed the owners of CRFT Burger on KIIS FM and said they offered "Simple food done right. Done well."

CRFT Burger, 1377 E Gladstone St, Glendora, CA 91740

