Why Did McDonald's Stop Using Ronald?

Ronald McDonald circa 2015 Credit: Adobe

Ronald McDonald is no longer the face of McDonald's. After all, he's been mostly retired since 2016. But what really happened to this beloved clown?

Ronald McDonald was the burger-loving happy face of the company before suddenly disappearing around Halloween in 2016.

Unfortunately, Ronald's reign ended after McDonald's revealed that he would be mostly retired as the face of the company.

Let's take a look at what happened in a terrifying turn of events.

Ronald McDonald, the "Hamburger-Happy Clown"

In 1963, McDonald's introduced the world to Ronald McDonald, regarded as the "Hamburger-Happy Clown."

The first time that Ronald McDonald appeared in an ad was in 1963. It was created by Oscar Goldstein, a McDonald's franchisee in Washington, DC.

Willard Scott played the role of Ronald in the ad. Scott played the role of Bozo the Clown on a local television program in Washington from 1959 to 1962.

Throughout the 1960s, the iconic character was often seen with his friends: Hamburglar, The Fry Kids, and Grimace.

Many people initially doubted the new mascot's ability to be successful. However, after he became the face of the company, people started to embrace him.

With that in mind, many wonder what happened to Ronald McDonald.

The frightening trend started in the U.S., but it quickly spread around the world

Ronald McDonald in India Credit: Adobe

The company cited the "scaryclown craze" as its decision.

In August 2016, scaryclowns appeared in advertisements for a horror movie. The images, taken in a deserted parking lot, quickly went viral.

The strange incidents started out as a "joke" but it was not long before the they took a sinister turn.

The scaryclown craze peaked around Halloween 2016 when violence involving a 'scaryclown" began.

One of the masked characters was reportedly armed with a knife. "Ronald" chased kids on their way to school. While people dressed as clowns were apparently attempting to lure children into woods in the U.S. State of South Carolina .

The scaryclown phenonemen went out of control around Halloween with an outbreak of violence. The Guardian reported on October 12, 2016, "Clown sightings: Ronald McDonald keeps low profile amid creepy craze."

In the 2016 article, McDonald's told the Associated Press that the company:

Due to the "current climate around clown sightings in communities," it would be "thoughtful regarding Ronald McDonald's participation in community events."

Since then, the red-haired character in a yellow jumpsuit has not been seen.

McDonald's closes the clown door on Ronald

From "Ronald McDonald’s Midlife Crisis" via CNBC, May 19, 2011 Credit: McDonald's/ via CNBC

After the frightening escalation of violence during Halloween in 2016, the company decided to finally retire Ronald McDonald as the company mascot.

But there was another reason his clown-ish appearances were starting to wear thin by 2016.

In 2011, a group of health professionals took out ads in newspapers to call for the removal of Ronald McDonald from the market. In the article by CNBC, "Ronald McDonald's Midlife Crisis."

"The ads, signed by more than 550 health groups and professionals, carry the headline, "Doctors' Orders: Stop Marketing Junk Food To Kids."

Don Thompson, the company's CEO, tried to defend Ronald in 2014. He said that people don't see Ronald eating food, and his message was that "he just sells the product."

Reportedly, a rebranding of Ronald McDonald that year flopped.

McDonald's tried to make its restaurants more appealing to adults

According to The Washington Post, the company started a major renovation in 2012.

The introduction of kiosks, new exteriors, removing children playgrounds, and the modernization of its dining rooms to make them more appealing to millennials.

No longer is McDonald's a place for a cardboard cut-out of a red-haired clown in a yellow jumpsuit that sits in the corner of the restaurant, chased by Hamburgler and Grimace from McDonaldland.

Compare the buildings of old McDonald's restaurants with the new ones, and they feel more like an office where you have coffee rather than a birthday party for pre-schoolers.

Final thoughts

Credit: Adobe

Since its humble beginnings in California in the 1950s, it is an understatement to say McDonald's Corporation has changed.

Following the frightening incidents in 2016, Ronald McDonald has almost entirely disappeared from public view.

But did you know that every year, on November 24, he makes a special appearance?

Ronald McDonald still appears now and again on social media. However, suppose you miss the hamburger-loving clown. In that case, you can still see him at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In the United States, there are 13,342 McDonalds restaurants as of October 17, 2022. California is the state with the most number of these establishments with1,186 McDonalds restaurants. Following closely, there are 1,122 restaurants in Texas, which is 8% of total.

What do you feel about this?

Share your thoughts and feelings in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.