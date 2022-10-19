Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s Gangster

Credit: Patrick Lee

Scary Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant

It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?

Suppose you're a believer in paranormal activity. In that case, you might be able to see ghosts or even witness other strange occurrences.

The Cafe Formosa has a lurid history that comes alive during the Halloween season, with many alleged sightings of ghosts from its celebrity past.

Guests may encounter the hauntings of famous actors such as Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, and Humphrey Bogart. Although, one of the most unsettling apparitions is that of the 1930s gangster 'Bugsy' Siegel.

Staff members have reported experiencing strange occurrences after hours.

According to reports from staff members, the ghost of the original owner, Maximilian Goldstein, has been known to appear after hours sitting at his favorite tables.

Allegedly he lost the venue in a card game. He was then found shot in a phone booth on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The unsettling apparition of gangster 'Bugsy' Siegel

During the 1930s, gambling operations carried out inside the old train car of the Formosa were conducted by Bugsy's gangsters.

Siegel did so much business there, and the five phone lines in the back office with direct connections to bookmakers, he stashed his money at the Cafe and has his own safe.

The floor safe is still there today and was once inspected by a medium who said it was "full of money."

The life of Benjamin 'Bugsy' Siegel

The Formosa Cafe has a few "famous ghosts" but none so chilling as OG Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel.

Although, the gangster seems even scarier in real life then, than a ghost haunting the restaurant today.

In the 1930s and 1940s, Siegel was a member of the Meyer Mob (predecessor to Murder, Inc.) and was influential within the various criminal organizations in the country.

He was known for his charismatic and handsome appearance. He became one of the first gangster celebrities to be featured on the front page of newspapers.

How did 'Bugsy' Siegel die?

The gangster is famous for the stories of how he died.

On the night of June 20, 1947, as Siegel was sitting with his associate Allen Smiley in their Beverly Hills home, an unidentified man shot him through the window with a .30-caliber rifle.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including two in the head and his lungs. The crime remains unsolved and has been viewed as a cowardly attack.

One theory presented regarding the death of Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel states that he was killed due to his alleged theft of money from the mob.

According to his death certificate, he died due to his gunshot injuries. Although, the death is officially unsolved.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his immediate cause of death was proclaimed as 'cerebral hemorrhage due to his gunshot wounds (per Mob Museum).

Allegedly four of the nine shots fired that night destroyed a statue of the Greek god of wine known as Bacchus.

The Los Angeles Herald-Express published a stark and iconic photo of his bare right foot with a toe tag on its front page the following day.

Although his murder took place in Beverly Hills, his Las Vegas hotels became the center of attention after photos of his corpse were published in newspapers across the country.

Final thoughts

If you're looking for a way to celebrate this Halloween, then you might want to check out the Cafe Formosa. Whether you believe that ghosts are real or not, it's worth visiting to experience the fascinating history and enjoy a cocktail or two.

Just remember to keep your eyes peeled, as you never know what you may see or hear.

Formosa Cafe

7156 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA

Happy Halloween!

