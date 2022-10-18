10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles

Credit: Monique C/ yelp - Chronis' Los Angeles

Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.

Before we get into the list, it's worth noting many people's favorite place is a hot dog at the Hollywood Bowl. After a concert there, you can find a variety of vendors selling hot dogs right outside the venue.Or if you want to find great street hot dogs, head over to DTLA at night when events are happening at Exchange LA. You'll find plenty of vendors waiting to serve you their delicious hot dogs.

There are a lot of places to get great hot dogs in Los Angeles, but we've found the best ones from recommendations, reviews and word of mouth.

Let's go. And remember, do your absolute wurst!

10 Recommended Hot Dogs To Try in Los Angeles

1. Larry's Chili Dog in Burbank

2. Dog Haus

Credit: Dog Haus 615 N Western Los Angeles, CA 90004

3. Fab in Reseda

Fab Hot Dogs 19417 1/2 Victory Blvd Loehmann's Plaza Reseda, CA 91335

4. Vicious Dogs in NoHo

Vicious Dogs, 5231 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601 Credit: Vicious Dogs Facebook

5. Dodger stadium section 105

Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers

6. Dirt dog

Credit: Dirt Dog 2528 S Figueroa St Los Angeles, CA 90007

7. Portillos

Credit: Portillo's Los Angeles 8390 La Palma Ave, Buena Park, CA 90620

8 .Cupids

Cupid Dog and Chicago Dog Credit: Michael L Yelp, Cupid's 20030 Vanowen St Winnetka, CA 91306

9. Meea’s in Eagle Rock

Credit: Alan D/ yelp - Meea’s, 1740 Colorado Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041

10. Chronis' Famous Sandwich Shop - Whittier Blvd

Credit: Nancy R. yelp

Chili cheese dogs with extra onions, French fries Credit: Matt F. / yelp - Chronis' Famous Sandwich Shop

And a shout out to Costco dogs. Also, Oki Dog when the dirty dog mood strikes.

