McDonald’s Employees Try To Convince Customers Who Refuse To Use Self-Checkout: ‘It Will Not Hurt You’

If you refuse to use a self-checkout touch screen to order your burger, you might want to see this video posted by a McDonald's employee on TikTok.

In the video, McDonald's restaurant manager Noah Anderson urges people to use self-checkout kiosks.

However, he said he has encountered many customers who refuse to use the kiosks due to their desire to see a person in person.

Anderson tells viewers that they can actually help their local McDonald's when they use the self-checkout kiosks instead of ordering through the counter.

"I just want to say that I deal with a lot of people, and so many, when they walk in refuse to use one of these because they want to see someone face to face," Anderson said.

"If you see me struggling and my screen is full, just try to use it. It will not hurt you. I promise."

Why did McDonald's add kiosks in all their locations?

The company first introduced self-checkout kiosks in 2015 as an alternative to the traditional method of ordering food at the counter. In 2020, all McDonald's restaurants had self-service kiosks.

According to Forbes, the company's cost-effectiveness and consumer preference were the main factors that led to the change.

Steve Easterbrook, the CEO of McDonald's, said in 2018, the company decided to introduce self-checkout kiosks due to the increasing number of customers. He noted that the system could boost the average check by up to 5 to 6%.

Self-checkout kiosks: The new McDonald's employee?

"Technology is not replacing McDonald's workers," says Anderson Credit: @noahda238 / TikTok

In the TikTok video, Anderson continues:

"Technology is not replacing McDonald's workers. I don't care what they say. It takes humans to run technology."

McDonald's customers, and employees, took to the TikTok comments to express their opinion about jobs and hygiene.

One user wrote: "Completly replacing the cashiers. Need one tech to maintain hundreds of kiosks. Still need employees in the back and at the window."

Another added: ""Machines need people to operate them." Yes! One person...every several weeks/month. That person has a tertiary education; most people don't."

While others were concerned about hygiene: "How often do you clean them? I do not use them for this reason: no telling how many have used the restroom, not washed their hands, and then orders food."

As of October 10, 2022, there were 13,341 McDonald's restaurants in the US. California has the most number of the company's locations in the country, with 1,186. This is about 9% of all of the company's locations in the country.

Final thoughts

Self-checkout kiosks seem to be a trend that is here to stay, and it is unlikely that millennial customers will give up their tendency to use the self-serve kiosks.

After 2020, there are concerns with the greasy touch screens and hygiene, while others prefer the app to both the employee or the kiosk.

If the TikTok video is to be believed, then those who use the self-checkout kiosks will get food quicker, while others will not be helped quickly by the workers behind the counter.

However, if these robots are taking jobs, they may as well start doing them right.

