LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property Sold

After a long and storied life, Big Jo's Santa Monica burger joint will close its doors on Monday, October 17.

The restaurant, located corner of Broadway and 20th Street., will shut down after the property is sold by the landlord.

The restaurant is an iconic staple in the community. In 2016, Joy and Hana Lee, Korean American sisters, bought Big Jo's from their aunt. The family had been running the restaurant for almost two decades.

The original Big Jo was a service station converted into a burger joint during the 1940s. It was passed down through the generations and eventually to the Lee family in 1999.

Joy Lee, her husband, John, and her sister, Hanalani, took over the restaurant in 2016.

"Even Big Jo's can't survive the changing environment of new developments in Santa Monica," John said in a press release announcing the closing. "This is a typical mom-and-pop joint. I think there was one of these in every city back in the day, but now the world has been changing, so you don't see too many of these restaurants anymore."

The Lees say that finding a new location is proving difficult—and expensive. Even though Big Jo's will be leaving the corner this week, John says he and his wife hope to relaunch in a new location after the tremendous support shown.

They are now hoping to crowdsource the funds needed for renovations after their story went viral on social media and an outpouring of love from customers.

One person on Instagram said: "You have to find a new place, you have a solid loyal customer base that will always be there for you, prices will have to increase, we all know that, but it has to be done, I'll pay extra for my food, but you have to find another place to continue the family business, don't be discouraged and fight on!!"

Another said: "Another example of corporate ruining Santa Monica."

Follow @Big_Jos_Burgers or www.bigjosburgers.com for updates and announcements on their future plans to relocate and re-open.

