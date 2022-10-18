The California Law That Could Have Huge Implications for Everyone’s Favorite Breakfast Meat

Adobe

California's new law requiring all pigs to be raised on farms with room to move around could cause bacon prices to rise. And the rest of America is not happy about it.

The National Pork Producers Council is suing California in the Supreme Court over Proposition 12. The law requires farmers to build larger pens for their pigs, which would cost them money.

It's a fight that could have significant implications for the rest of America.

California's law would require farms to give pigs more space. Still, according to the pork industry, it would also have a stunning effect on what you pay for bacon.

The case before the Supreme Court

The stakes are high. If California prevails in the case, it could set a new precedent for other states looking to regulate animal agriculture. It could also affect several issues related to food standards across the United States.

But suppose the National Pork Producers Council does not win. In that case, it could mean even more restrictions on where pork producers can do business. This could lead to higher prices at your local grocery store.

The Supreme Court heard arguments for the case last Tuesday (October 11, 2022). Apart from animal welfare and pork prices, the case could determine how much one state can regulate another state's agriculture industry.

How did we get here? But first, let us look at the case in more detail.

California voters passed Proposition 12

In 2018, voters in California passed Proposition 12. This law banned farmers from selling eggs, pork, and veal from farms that didn't meet specific animal welfare standards.

One of the requirements of the law is that pigs must be kept in the space of at least 24 square feet. The Californian law forbids selling pork in California that was produced by any farm that did not comply with this rule.

Unsurprisingly, the nation's pork producers had something to say about this.

Could California's pork-related law make bacon more expensive for everyone?

The National Pork Producers Council v. Ross (per SCOTUS blog) asks just how far one state can go to change lives in the other 49 states.

This month, the Council asked the Supreme Court to decide whether Proposition 12 unfairly burdens out-of-state farmers in a market that extends well beyond California's borders (per Vox).

Much of the Council's argument—and the justices' questions at oral argument—centered on the ramifications of allowing states to regulate out-of-state products produced under welfare conditions with which they disagree.

The pork industry also argues that Prop. 12 does nothing to protect the health and safety of actual California residents. They claim that "much of the pork consumed in the state is imported from other parts of the United States" (Wikipedia).

But lawyers for California told the justices that its laws protect animals from cruel treatment. Moreover, they said there's no evidence that consumers would pay more for pork if their state had stricter rules about raising pigs.

The Supreme Court is now reviewing the case.

Retail pork prices went up 27.3% between January 2020 and April 2022

Aside from this case, we have already seen pork prices rise over the past two years.

The retail price of pork has increased over the past two years due to a combination of macroeconomic factors and increased production costs.

According to a recently published study from the University of Kansas, these factors are responsible for the 27.3% increase in nominal retail pork prices between January 2020 and April 2022.

The study was funded by Pork Checkoff and conducted by Drs. Jayson Lusk and Glynn T. Tonsor of the university's Department of Agricultural Economics.

Final thoughts

The implications of the Court's decision in Ross could extend well beyond bacon prices in the supermarket.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the National Pork Council, stating that the law would require significant changes to the pork industry. However, it ruled that the challengers failed to make a claim that the law violated the Commerce Clause.

Despite the current case, the law has not yet been proven to hinder the pork industry. This means it is unlikely California will back down yet. As the Court sees it, the goal of the law is to protect the welfare of animals, not the profits of individual businesses.

Whether pork prices will go up is yet to be seen. The case is yet to be decided.

