This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top.

Adobe

(Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.

And at this California steakhouse, they've got it down to an art form: perfectly seasoned and cooked to perfection, each piece of meat is the pinnacle of deliciousness.

Now I'm sure you're thinking, "How can this restaurant be the best steakhouse in California?" Well, it's not just because we say so.

According to Eat This, Not That, this accolade is considered from business's number of publications, reviews and ratings. For example, when choosing the best steakhouse in California, they found a restaurant in Los Angeles that came out on top.

If you're looking for the best steakhouse in California, look no further. The reviews are in, and they're great.

And it will make you very, very hungry.

Chi Spacca, Los Angeles

@chispacca / instagram

If you have any doubts, try the 50-ounce, dry-aged prime porterhouse steak. It's like a dream come true if you appreciate good meat.

The atmosphere is impressive too. The restaurant is called chi Spacca, which is Italian for "she (or he) who cleaves," The restaurant is inspired by how an Italian butcher might cook.

The service here is exceptional, which sets it apart from other restaurants in its class.

The staff is friendly and professional, and they know their food—they'll help you select the perfect cuts of beef for your taste buds and your budget. If you're not sure what to get, ask them for advice.

@chispacca / Instagram

But don't worry about getting overwhelmed with options—they've got an incredible selection of wines and cocktails to pair with your meal.

If you're thinking about succumbing to the temptation of this carnivorous delight, then you'll need to know that it's not for the faint of heart or stomach.

This is not one of those places where you can order a side salad and call it a meal—you'll want some meat with your meat (and more).

Chi Spacca / Facebook

6610 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038

