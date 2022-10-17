Drive-Thru Report Reveals Slowest Fast Food Chain of the Year

Adobe

One minute never seems longer than when you are in a fast food drive-thru. And it's that feeling that fast food restaurants try to avoid at all costs.

Imagine you've just pulled up to a fast food drive-thru to pick up breakfast, but you encounter a lengthy wait — or worse, no one even comes to the window.

Before you know it, your hunger has turned into frustration, and your patience is disappearing fast.

But which fast food chain happens most often?

This year's QSR Drive-Thru Report reveals the fastest and slowest drive-thru times, and the results may surprise you.

Who is putting the fast into the fast food drive-thru?

Some fast food establishments, such as McDonald's, have started implementing dual drive-thru times to speed up the drive-thru process.

On the other hand, Chick-fil-A has the most extended average wait times at the drive-thru.

The company has also started deploying employees in the drive-thru lanes to take orders while the customers wait.

The study noted that the average wait times at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru were over five and a half minutes (325.47 seconds).

The study noted that Taco Bell was the fastest in the country, with an average of 221.99 seconds.

However, calling Chick-fil-A the "slowest" fast food establishment is inaccurate since customer sentiment also heavily backs the chicken chain. Here's why.

What is the feeling on the ground?

According to the survey, 93 percent of Chick-fil-A's customers were satisfied with their service.

When a driver pulls up at Chick-fil-A, only 11 percent of the time, there are no cars ahead.

When there were five cars ahead in the line, the company rocketed into the fastest spot, followed by Burger King and McDonald's.

The 10-plus cars metric was also used to analyze the length of the lines at Chick-fil-A. The study found that the restaurant chain has the most extended lines of any fast food establishment at 16 percent. McDonald's came in second with 2 percent, followed by Wendy's with 1 percent.

QSR website / 2022 QSR® Drive-Thru Report

The average time it took to pull up to a drive-thru was 5.45 seconds for Chick-fil-A, followed by McDonald's at 3.13 seconds, Wendy's at 2.67, Burger King at 2.19, Dunkin' Donuts at 2.14, KFC at 1.84, and Carl's Jr. at 1.63.

The average number of cars in line at Chick-fil-A was 5.45, while McDonald's was 3.13. Other fast food establishments such as Burger King, Taco Bell, Dunkin' Donuts, KFC, and Carl's Jr. were at 1.8, 1.64, and 1.63.

Do the math and Chick-fil-A was moving those long lines in a hurry (for the average total time by cars in line).

The average total time per car in line:

1. Chick-fil-A: 107.41 (seconds)

2. McDonald's: 118

3. Taco Bell: 127.58

4. Arby's: 139.92

5. Dunkin': 140.21

6. Wendy's: 141.67

7. Burger King: 147.43

8. KFC: 142.84

9. Hardee's: 180.21

10. Carl's Jr. 193.6

However, it seems customers don't mind the wait: 93 percent of Chick-Fil-A customers gave the fast food chain a positive review for its speed of service.

Final thoughts

The original In-N-Out Burger, which was first established in 1948 in Los Angeles California, is believed to be the longest-running fast food drive-thru establishment in the country. The drive-thru concept took off during the car culture explosion of the 1950s.

Although the top spots for 2022 may not surprise you, how long it takes to get your order in some of the restaurants may. Isn't it amazing what a minute can do?

