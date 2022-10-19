Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right Now

Credit: @TrippBurgers / Instagram

(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life.

The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.

The WinDow Silver Lake 1529 Griffith Park Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026 @thewindow.la / Instagram

But if we're honest, most burgers are not always that good. And that's why we created this list of the best smashburgers in LA today.

We want to help you find the best burger joint in town so you can spend less time searching and more time eating.

For The Win, 1200 S Brand Blvd Unit 3 Glendale, CA 91204 @forthewinla / Instagram

We've decided to keep it simple: all our recommendations are smashburgers. No fancy toppings or fillings here. We are focusing on the simple genius of smashburgers with all their deliciousness intact.

Burgers Never Say Die 2388 Glendale Blvd Unit A Los Angeles, CA 90039 Credit: Burgers Never Say Die / Instagram

Conclusion

If you're craving the best in a burger, the burgers on this list might fit your needs. While there are many burgers in Los Angeles, those listed above stand head and shoulders—or should I say buns and patties?—above the rest.

They're not the most photogenic, for some, but it's all in the taste.

So if you're craving a burger, do yourself a favor and check out one of the options on this list.

