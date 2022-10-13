Wingstop Is Finally Bringing Back This Year's Popular Sandwich After It Sold 1 Million in 6 Days

Credit: Wingstop

The Wingstop chicken sandwich that sold out in 6 days is back

Wingstop's chicken sandwich is coming back. After selling out in just six days, the chain has announced that it is available again at participating locations

In August 2022, Wingstop introduced its first chicken sandwich, and the company had initially expected to sell around 1 million sandwiches in four weeks. However, customers had already bought all of its supplies within six days.

Wingstop launched its chicken sandwich in 12 signature flavors—from a mango habanero to smoked hickory BBQ.

The sandwich was an instant hit with customers, who quickly discovered that the restaurant chain had underestimated demand for the item. Then, it declared itself totally out of the product, disappointing customers.

The chicken breast patty is seasoned and tossed in a signature sauce. It's then finished off with a side of creamy ranch and a buttery-toasted bun.

"Over the past few weeks, we've been hard at work with our supplier partners scaling the level of supply needed to meet the incredible demand for this product," a representative from Wingstop told Chewboom.

Although there's no word on whether or not this item will be made permanent, Wingstop's social media response suggests that customers might still want to keep it.

How many Wingstop restaurants are in California? According to ScrapeHero.com, there are 353 Wingstop restaurants in California. That is one Wingstop for every 111,932 people in California, with about 20% of the total number of national Wingstop stores.

