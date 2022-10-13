What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot Sauce

@tapatiohotsauce / Instagram

(Los Angeles, CA) - Tapatío is one of the most iconic hot sauces out there. Born in Los Angeles, Tapatio has been making mouths burn and eyes water since 1971, when it was first invented by Jose Luis Saavedra in Maywood, California.

Here are nine facts you may not know about Tapatío Hot Sauce

1.

While Tapatío sauce is commonly associated with splashing on food, it originally had a different name: Cuervo Sauce—the same name as the tequila company Jose Cuervo.

Tapatío label/ Shutterstock

2.

In 1974, after the Cuervo tequila company threatened to sue for copyright infringement, Saavedra changed the name of his hot sauce from Cuervo to Tapatío—a nod to the nickname for people from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

3.

When the Cuervo family wanted to buy Tapatío, the tequila company refused to change the company's name - that's because they said hot sauce had no future in America (!).

4.

The Tapatío logo is one of the most famous and recognized hot sauce logos. But the original logo had the head of a crow with a sombrero and charro suit (Mexican horseman). This was replaced by an image of a random Mexican man when it changed its name to Tapatío, as they did not have enough money at the time to make a new logo.

Let's Eat LA

5.

Tapatío is available in 1⁄4-ounce (7 g) packets that are used by American soldiers for their MREs (meals ready to eat) as well as 5, 10, and 32 U.S. fluid ounces (150, 300, and 950 ml) bottles. There is even a 1 U.S. gallon (3.8 liters) for restaurants.

6.

After getting laid off from his job in 1971, Saavedra started making and bottling his own hot sauce. He would often leave his product at local markets in East Los Angeles to be sold only if it was sold. Eventually, a Japanese grocery store in California ordered 24 bottles of the sauce - and sales went from there.

7.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Saavedra insists the label isn't based on him. Instead, it's a depiction of a traditional charro. According to Saavedra, the picture represents the people from Jalisco, the state where his family came from. So while the label isn't based on an actual person, the artist wanted to pay tribute to the local horse riders on the label.

Tapatio / Instagram

8.

In 1971, Jose-Luis and his wife started making small batches of their hot sauce. According to the Tapatío website, the whole family started working for the company after their kids graduated from college in the 1980s.

9.

The recipe for Tapatío has remained a guarded secret. However, some insist that the original ingredients include red peppers, vinegar, and spices. Yet, Tapatío lists just "red peppers" on its ingredients list.

According to Pepper Scale, the pequin pepper and the chile de Arbol could be two possible candidates; those are the peppers used in Cholula Hot Sauce.

Bonus fact!

Tapatio sits at roughly 3,000 Scoville heat units which put it slightly hotter than the original red Tabasco Sauce (2,500 SHU) and Sriracha (1,000-2,500 SHU). Compared to fresh peppers, Tapatío is as hot as a milder jalapeño pepper.

