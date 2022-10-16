Halloween Candy Prices Set to Spike by 34% This Year But Customers Not Scared Off Yet

Credit: Nick Fewings / unsplash

Why customers don't need to be spooked by higher prices for Halloween this year

It's that time of year again: the spooky season. And for most people, Halloween means trick-or-treating and lots of candy.

But this year, it's still a little different. It's the first time back to typical celebrations, but the cost of Halloween sweets is projected to rise again.

Expect the unexpected

According to a report from PayPal, the cost of Halloween sweets is projected to spike by 34% compared to last year.

The rising cost of various food products, such as nuts, cocoa, dairy, and sugar, has led to higher prices for candy. In addition, candy prices are affected by inflation, the war in Ukraine, and supply chain issues.

This time of year, the sheer volume of sales also increases the prices. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, candy prices have increased by 2% from July to August.

Some companies, such as Mars and Nestle, have raised their prices by 7% and 9.8%, respectively. Due to these increases, the overall sales of chocolate have gone down by 1.5% since 2021. Rising prices appear to curb consumers' taste for chocolate (via Reuters).

Customers not scared off by prices

Even so, industry experts say it's not deterring consumers—and even if it were, there are plenty of ways around paying the full price. This year, consumers are expected to spent $3.1 billion on candy alone. Here's what you can do to save money on candy this year.

Check out these tips:

Buy ahead. According to Talk Business, Halloween fans will once again start their shopping early, with 47% beginning in September or earlier.

Order online, but don't leave it to the last minute.

If you're planning on having a big party or handing out candy to your neighbors' kids, try buying your sweets in bulk. You'll save money in the long run.

Check you are buying the right size (especially online). Expect smaller candy bags this year as companies have tried to boost their profits by shrinking the packages.

Or you could rethink your Halloween candy strategy? Keep the good stuff, but cut back on the number of treats you give kids or something healthy. If you dare!

What do you think about this?

How do you get to deal with the price rises this Halloween? Will you be buying your favorite candy this year? Do you have any tips to save money on holiday candy?

Share your honest thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.