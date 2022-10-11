This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

Kiana A./ yelp

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it.

Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.

So we were intrigued to find online review company Yelp's list of the top ice cream spots in California for 2022, based on customer reviews.

The list was created using an algorithm that looked at user ratings for ice cream shops and restaurants, as well as the number of reviews for each business.

And the result? They found California's best ice cream shop is in Orange County, and it's just a short drive from Los Angeles.

Costa Mesa's Confetti Ice & Custard

Credit: @confettiice / Instagram

Costa Mesa's Confetti Ice & Custard is ranked number one on Yelp's list of the best ice cream shops in every state in 2022.

According to Yelp's top-rated ice cream shops in California, Confetti is the place to go for handcrafted ice cream that will take your tastebuds on a ride they'll never forget.

We're talking rich flavors like Classic Vanilla soft serve and light Italian Ice that flies off the palate. If you're looking to try something new, they have tangy dairy-free Pineapple Dole Whip or Black Sesame ice cream.

The best part? Their products are handcrafted on site in small batches for pure quality control. So no matter what flavor you're in the mood for, you can be sure it will be full-flavored and smooth.

Confetti is also committed to providing an excellent customer experience: they aim "to bring you the 'kid in a candy store' experience every time."

The shop has a 4.5 star rating on Yelp with over 1761 reviews.

Customers agree, with one saying: "Totally worth the hype."

Another said:

I say their unique selling point be having the soft serve, not only that it is a soft serve, but the ratio of mix is to my liking. The thickness of the ice cream and smoothness of the soft serve is always a delight when mixed together for the perfect spoonful.- Darrian G, yelp

Confetti Ice & Custard, 1175 Baker St Ste E22 Costa Mesa, Orange County CA 92626

What do you think about this?

Have you tried the ices at Confetti?Have you tried any other ice cream parlours in OC we should know about?

Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section of this article and make sure to name your favourite ice cream spots so more people know about it if they are looking to buy it. Share on social media with your friends and family, if you like.

