Walmart Introduces Changes For Holiday Shopping This Year

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJvYc_0iUUrBaP00
Adobe

The holiday season is just around the corner, and there's almost no way you can avoid Walmart.

The big-box retailer is making some significant changes to its stores this year, but not all of them have been positive for shoppers in the past.

So here are five ways that shopping at Walmart will be different than it was last holiday season:

1. Inventory Changes

Walmart is offering some exclusive toys that can only be purchased at Walmart. It has also expanded its electronics section by 50%, adding more product offerings in electronics, home goods, beauty items, and 1,400 new toys available this holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbB6t_0iUUrBaP00
Adobe

2. Discounts and sales

You can expect more Rollbacks and price cuts throughout the holiday season. Walmart shared in its recent Consumer Insights that it would be offering thousands more Rollbacks while expanding its gift selection.

On Walmart's website, the discount section, Flash Picks, has been expanded with limited-time deals online. This is good news if you're looking for a last-minute deal or maybe even an early Christmas present.

There are over 1000 items currently offered on Flash Picks, including oversized ticket items like TVs and laptops and smaller electronics like Bluetooth speakers or headphones - all at discounted prices of up to 65%.

Walmart will be leveraging its massive scale and supply chain advantages to give shoppers incredible deals during the holidays.

3. Returns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1WmN_0iUUrBaP00
Adobe

The retailer is extending its holiday return policy to allow customers who make purchases on or after October 1 the chance to return items through January 31.

As part of this deal, Walmart will accept returns at the store's curbside drop-off location in select cities. That means you can get your refund without carrying your stuff back into the store and dealing with long lines—or even get out of your car.

4. Online shopping

Online shopping is becoming a bigger part of the holiday shopping experience, and Walmart is making big moves to stay ahead of the competition. The retail giant has announced two new features to help customers visualize items before purchasing them online: Virtual Try-On and View in Your Home.

The Virtual Try-On feature allows shoppers to virtually try on clothing using their webcam or smartphone camera. Then, once they've settled on an item, they can purchase it directly from the website without taking additional steps.

The View In Your Home feature lets shoppers enter dimensions for furniture pieces, allowing them to visualize how those items might look in their house before completing an order. You can even do this while you're perusing products in the store.

Walmart has developed a mobile app that allows users to scan barcodes to quickly add items. This list becomes gift registries with friends and family members (or even just keep track of what's already been given).

5. Walmart's Spark Good initiative

Spark Good is a new initiative that aims to provide non-profits with financial resources. For example, Walmart patrons can round up their purchases and donate to a charity through the Spark Good Round-Up.

This program will be available in all stores, with all proceeds going directly to non-profit charities.

The company is making big moves to stay ahead of the competition

Walmart is making big moves to stay ahead of the competition. Namely, to compete with the other monolithic online mega-store this holiday season. There are deals out there to be found.

One of the easy things you can do is shop early and research online (or even in-store) to find out what products are on sale. You’re going to want to compare prices and make sure that you’re getting the best deal possible with each purchase.

The company has been making complex changes in recent years, and Walmart will likely continue to make alterations as necessary to remain competitive.

These changes will continue to impact shoppers' experiences at the store—and they will most likely keep making changes in 2023 and beyond.

Final thoughts

With these changes, Walmart is clearly trying to stay ahead of the competition - and competition is intense, especially online. And we can't wait to see how it all plays out this year.

What do you think about this?

What do you think about these changes? Will you be shopping at Walmart this holidays? And have you started planning for the holiday season? Feel free to share your honest comments below and share this story on social media with family and friends, if you like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes and is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Retail# Shopping# Lifestyle# Money

Comments / 112

Published by

Food & drinks news. California state of mind. Heart Los Angeles. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
12273 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Los Angeles, CA

Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now

(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Wingstop Is Finally Bringing Back This Year's Popular Sandwich After It Sold 1 Million in 6 Days

The Wingstop chicken sandwich that sold out in 6 days is back. Wingstop's chicken sandwich is coming back. After selling out in just six days, the chain has announced that it is available again at participating locations.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot Sauce

(Los Angeles, CA) - Tapatío is one of the most iconic hot sauces out there. Born in Los Angeles, Tapatio has been making mouths burn and eyes water since 1971, when it was first invented by Jose Luis Saavedra in Maywood, California.

Read full story
19 comments
California State

Halloween Candy Prices Set to Spike by 34% This Year But Customers Not Scared Off Yet

Why customers don't need to be spooked by higher prices for Halloween this year. It's that time of year again: the spooky season. And for most people, Halloween means trick-or-treating and lots of candy.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.

Read full story
29 comments

Taco Bell Fans Vote for 70s Menu Item to Return

(Los Angeles, California) - Last month, over 760,000 members of Taco Bell Rewards voted on which classic Taco Bell item they wanted to see return: Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco.

Read full story
23 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles

If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.

Read full story

Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available

Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.

Read full story
97 comments
Los Angeles, CA

A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles

And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?

Read full story

When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?

It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.

Read full story
California State

Costco Kirkland Vs. Brand Name Vodka: Which Is Better?

Should you buy brand name vodka or Costco Kirkland it?. (Los Angeles, California) - Costco’s Kirkland Signature Vodka has a somewhat cult following. Some say Costco liquor is as good or some people claim that the liquor at Costco is better than the brand-name vodka.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice Latte

Local Los Angeles coffee shops making this beloved fall drink their own. (Los Angeles, CA) - Pumpkin spice season is back, and so are the pumpkin spice lattes (PSL, for short).

Read full story
Long Beach, CA

Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right Now

If you're looking for a new place to take your significant other on a date night, look no further. We've found five of the best restaurants in Long Beach to help you make that special someone feel extra loved.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange County, CA

Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now

There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

Taco Bell Breakfast Hours: What Time Does Taco Bell Stop Serving Breakfast in California?

There have been a few changes over the past few years. Here are the latest updates on Taco Bell breakfast times. What time does Taco Bell stop serving breakfast in California?Adobe.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?

See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.

Read full story
1 comments

Starbucks Employees Warning Customers About Their Money-Saving 'Hacks'

A Starbucks employee delivers a scathing message to customers who use TikTok hacks for cheaper drinks. In a video on TikTok, a Starbucks worker said that customers who use "hacks" to get cheap drinks should think twice before doing so.

Read full story
53 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to buying a prime cut of steak, there’s a lot to consider.

Read full story
3 comments

Baskin-Robbins Introduces Ghost Pepper Flavored Ice Cream This Month

Baskin-Robbins offers chilled excitement in the form of Spicy ‘n Spooky, an ice cream treat featuring the zing of real ghost pepper. Flavor of the Month: Baskin-Robbins Spicy ‘n Spooky Ice Cream for October 2022Credit: Baskin-Robbins.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy