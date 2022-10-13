Walmart Introduces Changes For Holiday Shopping This Year

Adobe

The holiday season is just around the corner, and there's almost no way you can avoid Walmart.

The big-box retailer is making some significant changes to its stores this year, but not all of them have been positive for shoppers in the past.

So here are five ways that shopping at Walmart will be different than it was last holiday season:

1. Inventory Changes

Walmart is offering some exclusive toys that can only be purchased at Walmart. It has also expanded its electronics section by 50%, adding more product offerings in electronics, home goods, beauty items, and 1,400 new toys available this holiday season.

2. Discounts and sales

You can expect more Rollbacks and price cuts throughout the holiday season. Walmart shared in its recent Consumer Insights that it would be offering thousands more Rollbacks while expanding its gift selection.

On Walmart's website, the discount section, Flash Picks, has been expanded with limited-time deals online. This is good news if you're looking for a last-minute deal or maybe even an early Christmas present.

There are over 1000 items currently offered on Flash Picks, including oversized ticket items like TVs and laptops and smaller electronics like Bluetooth speakers or headphones - all at discounted prices of up to 65%.

Walmart will be leveraging its massive scale and supply chain advantages to give shoppers incredible deals during the holidays.

3. Returns

The retailer is extending its holiday return policy to allow customers who make purchases on or after October 1 the chance to return items through January 31.

As part of this deal, Walmart will accept returns at the store's curbside drop-off location in select cities. That means you can get your refund without carrying your stuff back into the store and dealing with long lines—or even get out of your car.

4. Online shopping

Online shopping is becoming a bigger part of the holiday shopping experience, and Walmart is making big moves to stay ahead of the competition. The retail giant has announced two new features to help customers visualize items before purchasing them online: Virtual Try-On and View in Your Home.

The Virtual Try-On feature allows shoppers to virtually try on clothing using their webcam or smartphone camera. Then, once they've settled on an item, they can purchase it directly from the website without taking additional steps.

The View In Your Home feature lets shoppers enter dimensions for furniture pieces, allowing them to visualize how those items might look in their house before completing an order. You can even do this while you're perusing products in the store.

Walmart has developed a mobile app that allows users to scan barcodes to quickly add items. This list becomes gift registries with friends and family members (or even just keep track of what's already been given).

5. Walmart's Spark Good initiative

Spark Good is a new initiative that aims to provide non-profits with financial resources. For example, Walmart patrons can round up their purchases and donate to a charity through the Spark Good Round-Up.

This program will be available in all stores, with all proceeds going directly to non-profit charities.

The company is making big moves to stay ahead of the competition

Walmart is making big moves to stay ahead of the competition. Namely, to compete with the other monolithic online mega-store this holiday season. There are deals out there to be found.

One of the easy things you can do is shop early and research online (or even in-store) to find out what products are on sale. You’re going to want to compare prices and make sure that you’re getting the best deal possible with each purchase.

The company has been making complex changes in recent years, and Walmart will likely continue to make alterations as necessary to remain competitive.

These changes will continue to impact shoppers' experiences at the store—and they will most likely keep making changes in 2023 and beyond.

Final thoughts

With these changes, Walmart is clearly trying to stay ahead of the competition - and competition is intense, especially online. And we can't wait to see how it all plays out this year.

