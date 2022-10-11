Taco Bell Fans Vote for 70s Menu Item to Return

(Los Angeles, California) - Last month, over 760,000 members of Taco Bell Rewards voted on which classic Taco Bell item they wanted to see return: Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco.

If you're still reeling from the news that Taco Bell discontinued the Enchirito in 2013, we've got some great news for you: your beloved Enchirito is back and it's coming to menus nationwide starting November 17 through November 30, 2022.

In a landslide victory, Rewards members voted overwhelmingly in favor of binging back the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKlfj_0iUHwe6S00
Advertisement for EnchiritoTaco Bell California

The Enchirito earned 62% of votes; the Double Decker Taco won only 38% of votes.Through an in-app voting experience, members of Taco Bell Rewards were able to decide which item from the company's retired menu they would like to see return.

Two of the most popular items that were asked for by members were the Double Decker Taco and the Enchirito.

The history of the Enchirito

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owp83_0iUHwe6S00
Newspaper advertisement in 1971Taco Bell California

The Enchirito is a combination of two popular foods: the Enchilada and Burrito. While burritos are usually filled with beans, enchiladas are usually corn-based and filled with meat and cheese.

During the 1970s, Taco Bell introduced the Enchirito, which was a type of tortilla that was filled with ground beef, cheese, and onions. It was served in a cannister that was heated up using aluminum foil.

Even though the company officially discontinued the Enchirito in 1993, some customers still bought it. Due to the popularity of the product, it was decided that it would be brought back.

In 1999, the company started running commercials featuring a Taco Bell chihuahua or singing and rapping.

The Enchirito was once again discontinued when Taco Bell introduced the 'Smothered Burrito' in 2013.

Now the Enchirito is back on the menu from November 17 through November 30, 2022.

Taco Bell is a fast-food chain founded in California. The number of Taco Bell restaurants in California is the most in the US, with 11% of all restaurants. There are 861 Taco Bell locations in California today.

Your thoughts

Have you ever tried the Enchirito? How do you think it compares with the Double Decker Taco, if you have know them both? Do you prefer one over the other?

Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section of this article and make sure to name your favourite Taco Bell item so more people know about it if they are looking to buy it. Share on social media with your friends and family, if you like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes and is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.

