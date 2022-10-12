5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles

Adobe

If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.

Hui Tou Xiang 1643 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028 Credit: @eat_saw_telle Spicy Pork Wonton

What's more, Los Angeles is home to some of the best Chinese restaurants in America. That's why you can find yourself able to enjoy a wide variety of delicious dishes at any one of these restaurants.

Golden Tree Restaurant 640 N Broadway Ste 1 Los Angeles, CA 90012 Credit: Sklar T./ yelp

Below I've put together the top five spots to get your fix of all things Chinese, including dim sum, noodles, and more.

5 great Chinese food spots to try in Los Angeles today

Woon Restaurant 2920 W Temple St Los Angeles, CA 90026 Credit: Woon /Astin H/ yelp

Golden Tree Restaurant, Chinatown

Hui Tou Xiang, Hollywood

Paik's Noodle: Hong Kong Ban Jim 0410

Chinatown Express, East Hollywood

Woon, Westlake

And because there are so many great places, here is an extra: Dan Modern Chinese in Sawtelle for Dan Main (io main noodle) and soup dumplings.

Dan Modern Chinese, 2049 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025 Credit: Dan Modern Chinese

Conclusion

Chinese food is a popular choice for many people, so it's good to know which restaurants are the best when there are so many excellent places to go.

The five listed above are all excellent choices, but many others have been around for years and continue serving great food. So what makes these places stand out? It could be their ambiance or service, but most importantly, they serve delicious food.

Your thoughts

What do you think about these Chinese restaurants in LA? Have you ever been to any of these places? If you have already been there, what was your experience? And how would you rate the food and the atmosphere? Would you recommend other readers visit these Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section below, and make sure to name your favorite Chinese food spots so more people can visit them.

If you enjoyed reading this article, feel free to share it on social media and send it to your friends and family in LA or plan on traveling there soon. This way, more people can learn about these excellent restaurants in Los Angeles and enjoy a quality meal.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.