Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants.

While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.

Credit: Subway

Chicken breast has been a staple in Subway’s sandwich menu

However, chicken meat has been under much scrutiny after CNN allegedly revealing that only 50% of chicken at Subway contains chicken, in their piece: "What's in your chicken sandwich? DNA test shows Subway sandwiches could contain just 50% chicken."

Subway responded to the allegations, and the company put on their website that its chicken meat is actually “100% white meat.”

Although the chicken breast patty was still displayed on the website menu, according to Takeout, many customers noticed it wasn’t available at Subway stores.

Options featured on the menu can slowly disappear from stores. In September 2022, for instance, Mashed reported Subway temporarily stopped serving its Italian herb and cheese bread and found it was due to various supply chain issues.

Roasted chicken breast patty is not available in more locations

According to Takeout, the company has not responded to the reports about the change or stated the issue. As expressed in their piece Subway Quietly Got Rid of This Protein,

"...the oven roasted chicken breast is no longer offered at any of them, though the ingredient description still lives on Subway's website. I also called multiple Subway locations near me, each of which confirmed that the oven roasted chicken breast has been discontinued. When I asked one employee how long the item had been gone, they estimated it had been about three months already."

Final thoughts

Unless you are a regular customer, you may not have noticed the chicken patty has quietly disappeared from the menu. Although oven-roasted chicken breast might not be available, Subway might remove other food items as the company introduces new promotions and food items, as well as respond to supply chain issues.

fWhat do you think abofut this?

Feel free to share your honest comments below and share this story on social media with family and friends, if you like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.