Los Angeles, CA

A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yyoq_0iSVALsT00
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram

(Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?

If you love old shipyard curios and good cocktails then this place is for you. This is not your usual casual dinner place. It's best for times when feeling nostalgic is what will make your meal experience.

Their famous $10 Mai Tai has been drawing customers in since they opened their doors in 1969

They have good strong drinks, with one of the best $10 Mai Tais you'll find anywhere ($6 happy hour!), and their oysters are $14 for a half dozen. The lamb shank was $23 and was not disappointing; with just enough fat to make the meat luxurious without being greasy or heavy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enE7j_0iSVALsT00
@thewarehouserestaurant / Instagram

The interior is decorated with memorabilia and old wooden planks and other pieces of wood salvaged from ships that used to sail off into the sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIN6T_0iSVALsT00
Credit: @thewarehouserestaurant / Instagram

And to remember the evening your picture can be taken by the restaurant staff and they give you a postcard to remember the visit by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHNMY_0iSVALsT00
Credit: @thewarehouserestaurant / Instagram

Final thoughts

All in all? Warehouse Restaurant is definitely worth checking out if you're looking for a fun night out with friends or family with a beautiful view of Marina del Rey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVMdH_0iSVALsT00
Credit: @thewarehouserestaurant / Instagram

It is definitely worth a visit if you're from out of town and are a fan of old-school theme restaurants. They also have salsa dancing night on Fridays.

What really sets the Warehouse Restaurant apart is that it's an all-around venue that many people can walk into and have a fun time, a beautiful view of the Marina, and good cocktails.

It's touristy, but it's also got a lot of nostalgia and a fun factor to it.

Nostalgia is a funny thing. It can make us sentimental. It can inspire longing. It can spark excitement and it can even create this odd sense of inferiority. Nostalgia has value - a great deal of value, actually, especially in boosting our moods and reminding us of good times gone by. In a way, there is a pull of nostalgia at the Warehouse Restaurant.

The Warehouse Restaurant, 4499 Admiralty Way Marina del Rey, CA

Your thoughts

Have you ever been to the Warehouse in Marina del Rey? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the service and the food? What about the atmosphere? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section of this article and make sure to name your favorite places to go in Marina del Rey so more people can visit them if they are in the area.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes and is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.

