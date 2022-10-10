When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?

Credit: McDonald's Facebook

It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.

(Los Angeles, California) - There’s a reason we love the McRib. It’s delicious, it’s messy, and it’s just a little bit strange.

The meat patty is made from pork shoulder and rib meat (with no bone) and has a tangy BBQ sauce with onions and pickles on top. And if you love the McRib, you are probably wondering when it will be released again.

But there’s one thing that makes this sandwich even more appealing: its limited availability.

The McRib is only available in McDonald's restaurants for a limited time each year. Here's why.

If you've ever wondered why the McRib sandwich is such a cult favorite, you're not alone.

Credit: McDonald's / Twitter

Originally, the McRib was made as a way for the country to eat more pork.

Due to the popularity of chicken nuggets, McDonald’s had a hard time supplying its customers with enough chicken.

In 1981, the company then came up with the McRib sandwich to satisfy its fans. To celebrate its 40th birthday, it was released on November 1 in 2021, to coincide with the event. In 2018 and 2019 it was introduced in October. Although in 2020, the McRib was not available until December.

The last time the McRib was mentioned by McDonald's was back in February 2022. According to the marketing director of McDonald’s, the company admits that bringing McRib back each year leads to higher sales.

The McRib is usually introduced during the fourth quarter of the year to boost its sales before the end of the year.

The McRib is the sandwich that just keeps on giving for over 40 years

The patty of meat is topped with diced onions and dill pickles, and it’s served with a tangy sauce. When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection.

Will the McRib be returning to the menu again this fall? McDonald's reassures its customers on the website, "we’ll make sure to let you know when the McRib is back."

The McRib starts with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun. When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection. But its availability is limited—we’ll make sure to let you know when the McRib is back. - McDonald's website

With past release dates as a guide, the McRib should be coming back in fall this year but there is no set date yet.

We'll keep you updated here on Newsbreak.

About McDonald's Corporation: McDonald's was founded in 1940 in California. According to the most recent figures by ScrapeHero, the number of McDonald's restaurants in the US is 13,338 as of October 3, 2022. California has the most number of the company's locations in the country with 1,186. This is around 9% of all the company's locations in the country.

Your thoughts

If you have tried the McRib, what did you think of it? When did you try your first McRib? And, how did you feel about it? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section of this article and share it with friends and family on social media, if you like, so more people can know what to expect.

Disclaimer: This is only for educational and informational purposes and the author is definitely not paid by any brands mentioned in this article.