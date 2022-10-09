Costco Kirkland Vs. Brand Name Vodka: Which Is Better?

Let's Eat LA

Should you buy brand name vodka or Costco Kirkland it?

(Los Angeles, California) - Costco’s Kirkland Signature Vodka has a somewhat cult following.

Some say Costco liquor is as good or some people claim that the liquor at Costco is better than the brand-name vodka.

Vodka Sales Trends in California 2022

Vodka was the top distilled spirits category with 9.3 million cases sold, but this number represented a 1.5% drop from its 2020 volumes. - 2022 vodka sales in California, Beverage Information Group

Vodka is the most popular liquor in the world and it's the most popular in California. It’s clear, smooth and has a neutral taste. That makes it extremely versatile when making drinks — you can use it to mix with just about any other alcohol or mixed with juice to make a cocktail.

There are many types of vodka on the market from distilled from potatoes, corn, wheat or rye. It’s arguably the most used liquor for mixed drinks or shots at bars or parties because it mixes well with almost any other type of alcohol.

There have even been stories that Grey Goose and Kirkland are the same vodka - but is this true?

Grey Goose Vodka vs Kirkland Signature French Vodka

This is Costco’s top-selling liquor - and there’s a good reason why.

According to Vice, both of these products are made using water from the Gensac Springs in France. The difference is Grey Goose has exclusive access to the private well.

Grey Goose has denied making Kirkland brand vodka. Sadly, for us all, it is a myth that it is Grey Goose repackaged for Costco's Kirkland brand. So it is not the same product. But the quality is certainly there.

The Kirkland Signature French Vodka is an excellent alternative to pricier brands like Grey Goose and Ketel One and even competes with them in blind taste tests.

Grey Goose has been a favorite of many vodka enthusiasts because of its very subtle sweetness and creaminess. A bottle contains a clean, crisp, smooth spirit from nose to palate.

Critics say Kirkland is often mistaken for Grey Goose vodka because it tastes similar. However, specialists claim that it’s been bottled differently to give it a creamier, (slightly) weightier, viscous taste than the Grey Goose.

On price and quality: Kirkland Signature French Vodka 1.75L is a great buy, especially for parties and mixing cocktails. Kirkland Signature French Vodka boasts some of the same flavors — but it costs a third less for a 1.75L bottle.

Final thoughts

If you love vodka, try this popular Costco Kirkland Signature vodka.

If you're not a Costco member, you can still shop at the warehouse club without a card in California; you don't need a membership card to purchase alcohol. Check availability before you go for your local store in California.

