9 Unique Pumpkin Spice Lattes In Los Angeles Right Now

Pumpkin spice season is back, and so are the pumpkin spice lattes (or, PSL for short). We've looked at how local Los Angeles coffee shops make their awesome and unique versions of the fall drink.

(Los Angeles, CA) - Pumpkin spice season is back, and so are the pumpkin spice lattes.

Big chains like Starbucks and Peet's Coffee have perfected their recipes over the years, but there are plenty of local alternatives that make a better-tasting pumpkin latte.

Instead of using your usual pumpkin, some of the local LA coffee shops make PSL with a special pumpkin called Kabocha squash.

But what is Kabocha squash?

Kabocha squash is a staple of Japanese cuisine. This winter squash may look like pumpkin’s short and stocky cousin, but it’s actually closer to sweet potato in flavor and texture. While this squash may be known for its impressive health benefits (vitamin A), it’s also delicious on its own, as well as coffee drinks.

Thanks to friends, forums and social media around Los Angeles for the fantastic PSL recommendations from local coffee shops. Find them here.

Check out this list of exciting 10 local LA alternatives to Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte:

Thank You Coffee

938 N Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

On instagram: "Kabocha Spice Latte is back and available at Anaheim & Chinatown starting Monday 10/3/22!"

Urli Bird Coffee

328 W 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVDrV_0iRFTsJk00
urlibird / Instagram

Try their surprising take on PSL the Hill Street Bar & Restaurant in DTLA

Klatch Coffee

LAX airport, 1 World Way, Los Angeles, CA 90045 (multiple locations)

They use real pumpkin puree in their PSL and worth picking one up while at LAX

Tierra Mia

653 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014 (mulitple locations)

Add some sweetener or half sweetener to their PSL

Dogtown in Santa Monica

2003 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Recommended by a customer: try the Pumpkin Salty Dog with an extra shot of espresso

Coffee for Sasquatch

7020 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntVNV_0iRFTsJk00
Coffee For Sasquatch / Instagram

The cold brew pumpkin float - good with or without ice cream. The maple spiced matcha is their coffee for fall.

The Harvester at Farm Cup

10250 Constellation Blvd Suite 175, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Their take on the PSL made with kabocha pumpkin purée

Undergrind Cafe

2713 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

On Robertson, a cult coffee favorite.

Vinoteco

447 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

The PSL to have in Beverly Hills.

Kindness & Mischief

5537 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042

This local favorite in DTLA does a fine PSL.

