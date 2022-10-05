Taco Bell Breakfast Hours: What Time Does Taco Bell Stop Serving Breakfast in California?

There have been a few changes over the past few years. Here are the latest updates on Taco Bell breakfast times

(Los Angeles, California) - Confused about when Taco Bell stops serving breakfast? We've got you covered.

Here are the details you need to know.

Did Taco Bell get rid of breakfast?

If you have not been to Taco Bell recently you may remember several of Yum Brand company’s subsidiaries, including Taco Bell, temporarily cut down on their morning menus and hours during 2020.

According to company reports, more than 90% of the company’s locations have returned to the morning menu.

Why did Taco Bell stop doing breakfast?

The company temporarily removed its breakfast menu during the pandemic.

What time does Taco Bell stop serving breakfast in California?

Taco Bell typically serves breakfast from 7am to 11am, while some locations open at 8am.

Lunch is from 11am to 2pm, and dinner from 5pm to 8pm.

It’s typically open on weekends and on certain public holidays.

A limited number of its restaurants are also open 24 hours.

Most of Taco Bell's restaurants are open late. They also don't close until midnight or later. For loyal fans, there are some drive-thru and in-store options that also open 24 hours a day.

While many locations say drive thru starts at 8am, the Taco Bell website notes:

Drive-thru hours vary by location. It's best to contact your local restaurant to confirm restaurant and drive-thru hours.

For the exact hours for your location, check Taco Bell's locater tool.

When did Taco Bell start serving breakfast?

On March 27, 2014, Taco Bell introduced its breakfast menu, which was supported by the company’s biggest marketing campaign ever.

In the 2014 advertising campaign for Taco Bell breakfast, they advertised "7am or earlier."

What are Taco Bell's breakfast burritos today?

Aside from its usual breakfast sandwiches, Taco Bell also offers various types of breakfast burritos. Some of these include the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito and the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito.

What is the $5 Taco Bell breakfast box?

The $5 breakfast box includes a variety of food items such as a Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with sausage, two Cinnabon Delights, hash brown, and a choice of a medium fountain drink or coffee.

About Taco Bell in California: Taco Bell is a fast-food chain headquartered in California. The number of Taco Bell restaurants in California is the most in the US, with 11% of all stores according to ScrapeHero.com. There are 861 Taco Bell locations in California.

