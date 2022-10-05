Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?

See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now

Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA

(Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings.

We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.

And we're not alone: Many people have asked where they can get the best Buffalo-style chicken wings in Los Angeles.

And we're not talking about the kind you get at a big chain.

We're talking about buffalo-style, crispy-skin, finger-licking good chicken wings—the kind that'll make your friends go crazy for them and leave you with enough leftovers to last you through the winter.

So where can you find these delicious things?

Luckily for us, we've found some of the best wing spots in LA right here on our list.

Whether you're looking for takeout or delivery options from restaurants that don't specialize in wings (we know how precious those are), or if you want a place where you can sit down and enjoy some football with friends over the weekend, we've got it all covered.

Let's get into it.

1. Ye Rustic Inn

Ye Rustic Inn Los Angeles Credit: Jahcobie C. yelp

A neighborhood staple since 1976, Ye Rustic Inn has been a favorite watering hole for locals and visitors alike. The bar has an intimate atmosphere, but don't let that fool you—they've got great prices and specials on their menu.

Hands down, this is many people's favorite place for Buffalo wings in LA.

Their signature buffalo wings are spicy, as promised, and their burgers are something to write home about. If you're looking for a place where you can enjoy crispy buffalo wings, cold drink and some good company, Ye Rustic Inn is the way.

"Still the best wings on the west coast.. well…. Outside of Buffal.o, really. I’ve been coming here for years and bring all the homies. As I prepare to move away from Los Angeles, YRI will always have my heart. Extra crispy. Hot. Bleu cheese. Anything else and you’re missing out." - AJA, Nash.ville yelp

1831 Hillhurst Ave Los Feliz, Los Angeles, CA 90027

2. Hot Wings Cafe

Hot Wings Cafe LA Credit: Yelp

Hot Wings Cafe has been serving up delicious chicken wings since 1986. Not only they claim to have introduced hot wings to Los Angeles and the rest of California, but they've been serving them up with house blue cheese or ranch dressing, carrots and celery since the first day.

Hot Wings Cafe have four flat-screen TVs so you can catch your team on the big screen while you enjoy your chicken wings—and over 20 different kinds of beer and wine to wash them down with.

7011 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038 (multiple locations)

3. Wing Ferno

Buffalo chicken wings LA Sharon P yelp

This place has been around since 2018 and is known for their spicy wings with a Sweet Thai, Lemon Pepper, and Nashville Spicy as just some of the options.

If you're looking for something with a little more spice than lemon pepper, Nashville Spicy is the way. The ranch sauce is great with it, too. It's the perfect flavor and goes well with the wings.

2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247 (multiple locations)

Final thoughts

If you're looking for the best buffalo chicken wings, your search should start at these places. In our humble opinions, they are best in Los Angeles for hot and spicy buffalo chicken wings.

What do you think about this?

Have a suggestion we missed? Leave us a comment below and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

