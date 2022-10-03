The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA

(Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to buying a prime cut of steak, there’s a lot to consider.

First of all, what kind of cut are you looking for? Ribeye or NY strip or Wagyu? Should it be grass-fed or grain-finished? Is there someone you can trust who knows the best way to prepare it when you are home?

And then there’s the question of quality control: How do you know what’s in it for sure? Is there any way to ensure that your steak comes from humanely treated animals that have been raised on pasture and fed with non-GMO feed?

To answer this question,” Where is the best place to buy a steak in Los Angeles and nearby?” we rounded up the best places to get your steak in Greater Los Angeles, or delivered, so you can enjoy a very good steak at home

1. Marconda’s

Marconda's Meats 6333 W 3rd St Stall 514 Los Angeles, CA 90036 Credit: Marconda's Meats

Not only does Marconda's Meats have top-quality products, but the staff members are also incredibly skilled at their job and can help you prepare your purchase. They also share their secrets on how to season and cook it.

Marconda's source their meat from a variety of small farms and ranches across California, so you get something different every time you visit. And their cuts are always delicious—they don't just buy whatever is available, they're expertly trained to pick out the best pieces for each customer's needs. It's always fresh, delicious, and affordable—and there's no reason not to buy from them.

6333 W 3rd St Stall 514 Los Angeles, CA 90036

2. Standing's Butchery

Standing's Butchery 7016 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038 Credit: May..Lene D. / yelp

Standing's Butchery are a small shop with a big personality, and they love talking meat. If you want to learn how to prep something, or just want to learn more about what you're eating, they've got the answers.

The guys at Standings love talking meat, and they've got great quality stuff. They have a team of butchers who are ready and willing to talk about how you can use your meat in new and interesting ways, or just make sure you're getting great quality stuff from small farms in California. And if you don't know exactly what you need yet? They will help you find it.

7016 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038

3. Carniceria La Oaxaquena

"Carniceria La Oaxaquena is known for some of the best Chorizo in town." Credit: Carniceria La Oaxaquena

The owner is super friendly, and the staff are always super helpful. The meats are amazing, and there's something for everyone—whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a large event to host at your house, they've got you covered.

It's a great place to get A5 or prime cuts of meat, and they have a few locations. They have wonderful service and reasonable prices.

3701 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90019 (and other locations)

4. Alexander’s Prime Meats and Catering

Alexander's Prime Meats and Catering 6580 N San Gabriel Blvd Howie's Market San Gabriel Credit: Alexander's Prime Meats and Catering

Alexander’s is a family owned business that has been in the meat industry for over 50 years. They were established in 1960, serving quality meats and more to the local community with the original kitchen tools still intact.

One of their many specialties is dry aged steaks and other prime cuts of beef. They offer only the highest grade prime beef and dry age it in their coolers for 3 weeks. The meat is antibiotic free, hormone free and 100% natural grass fed beef, and as they state, “less than 1 1/2% of the beef raised in the United States falls under the Prime label.” They are based in SGV but offer delivery across greater Los Angeles.

6580 N San Gabriel Blvd Howie’s Market San Gabriel, CA 91775

5. A Cut Above Butcher Shop

A Cut Above 2453 Santa Monica Blvd Santa Monica, CA Credit: A Cut Above / Facebook

The best butcher on the westside? Eddy has spent over 20 years in the restaurant business, and was a chef for 10 years before that. He knows how to use all parts of the animal, and loves to work with his customers to find the perfect cut for their needs. He is dedicated to ensuring that his products are humanely raised and free of hormones, antibiotics, and other chemicals.

The dry aged New York strip is worth a drive and there's a good rotation of delicious meats on display. They have a wide array of speciality products, including rabbit and duck, as well as traditional cuts such as pork chops and ribeye steaks. It’s also a great place to grab a sandwich from their grill.

2453 Santa Monica Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90404

