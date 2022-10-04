Taco Bell is Bringing Back Popular $10 Taco Lover’s Pass - But You Can Only Buy It on National Taco Day

Could you eat 30 tacos for thirty days? The Taco Lover's Pass is the gift of tacos this October for National Taco Day

(Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell is offering a $10 pass that will allow fans to choose one of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days. The pass can be purchased through the app.

The California-based company said in a statement that through the app, fans can redeem their favorite taco such as the Soft Taco, the Crunchy Taco, and the Soft Taco Supreme. They can also enjoy other popular items like the Doritos Locos Tacos and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco.

To unlock the daily tasting sessions, users must purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass on October 4, 2022.

After they have completed the purchase, a hidden category will appear on the app's menu that allows users to select a different type of taco.

This deal is only available to purchase on the app on October 4th (aka National Taco Day) and will be available to buy on this one day only.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that getting all those tacos for ten bucks is a bargain. Taco Bell will be hoping that subscribers end up spending well beyond $10 over the course of a month.

It's a very limited time offer - with only one day to purchase the Pass on October 4th.

Finally, the perfect excuse to eat 30 tacos in a month.

About Taco Bell: Founded in 1962, fast food chain Taco Bell is based in California. It was founded by Glen Bell in California. In 2018, Taco Bell served an estimated two billion customers. It has over 7,072 restaurants across the US and Canada, 93 percent of which are owned by its franchisees and licensees. California is the state with the most number of locations of Taco Bell restaurants. There are 861 locations in the state, which is 11% of the company's US locations.

