Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This Month

Starbird set to open third restaurant in Greater Los Angeles this October

(Los Angeles, California) - Starbird announced that its newest restaurant in Greater Los Angeles will open on Friday, October 7.

This grand opening of its Hermosa Beach marks the brand’s thirteenth location in California and third in the greater Los Angeles area.

The Bay Area-born fried chicken chain expanded into Los Angeles earlier this year with two pop-up kitchens, making the Hermosa Beach restaurant its first Southern California streetside location.

Located at 429 Pacific Coast Highway, guests will be able to dine in at the restaurant or order digitally via the Starbird mobile app, Starbird website, and third-party delivery partners.

Starbird’s new Hermosa Beach restaurant will serve fan favorites including crispy tenders, hand-chopped salads, sandwiches served on house-baked rolls, and more.

Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird, told QSR Magazine:

“We’re thrilled to be expanding Starbird’s presence in Los Angeles with our latest Hermosa Beach opening. It’s an honor for us to serve the Hermosa Beach community with our first ever Southern California streetside location. We’re confident Starbird’s tech-enabled convenience and unique menu options will be a huge hit in Hermosa Beach, and we look forward to entering multiple markets throughout the region to give locals Starbird’s one-of-a-kind premium fast food and unmatched customer service experience.”

Starboard is renowned for its quality chicken raised without antibiotics, and individually hand-breaded in a secret blend of gluten-free flours and spices, and served with any one of Starbird’s nine tasty, homemade sauces.

The new Californian fried chicken chain plans to open more street side restaurants in the greater Los Angeles area by 2023 including Marina del Rey, West Hollywood, and South Bay locations.

To commemorate its new Hermosa Beach location, Starbird announced that it will be giving away free chicken tenders to the first 1,000 customers on a certain day. Guests can also sign up for a free meal by visiting the company's website at starbird.com/hermosa and entering their details. All users who join the list will receive a VIP code and be notified about the free tenders.

Starbird Hermosa Beach, 429 Pacific Coast Highway LA County California opens 7 October 2022

