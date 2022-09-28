Arby's Just Brought Back Fan-Favorite BBQ Menu Item

Let's Eat LA

Arby's just brought back a fan-favorite barbecue item with improvements and you can now get it in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rpHP_0iDJ3Ax700
Arby's new BBQ menu itemCredit: Adobe

(Los Angeles, California) - Rib sandwiches are a staple for anyone looking for hearty barbecue for a meal or snack.

A perfectly cooked sandwich - with rib from the bone - is usually only obtained at specialized barbecue joints.

However, the Arby’s fast food chain has just brought back the Real Country Style Pork Rib Sandwich at the same prices as last year.

The Real Country Style Pork Rib Sandwich was originally launched in October 2021, but this sandwich is an improved version of last year's sandwich.

The new version of the rib sandwich for 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33026L_0iDJ3Ax700
Real Country Style Rib Sandwich from Arby's CaliforniaCredit: Arby's

The new Real Country Style Pork Rib Sandwich features country-style pork ribs smoked for 8 hours at a Texas smokehouse, with crispy onions, smoky BBQ sauce, and natural cheddar cheese on a toasted star top bun.

The biggest improvement to this year's burger is they have taken out the Gouda and mayo from last year's burger and added cheddar cheese and more BBQ.

“The Country Style Rib Sandwich redefines expectations of what a rib sandwich can be and is made with quality country-style pork rib meat,” Arby’s said.

Final thoughts

The Real Country Style Pork Rib Sandwich can be enjoyed a la carte or as part of a meal, with a drink or a choice of Crinkle Fries or Curly Fries.

It’s a sticky BBQ treat that’s sure to catch the attention of rib fans. Just before November, when McDonald’s is purportedly to bring back its McRib.

The biggest drawcard is the ribs in this burger from Arby’s are not formed meat but made from real ribs from the bone. And they have added cheddar cheese rather than Gouda from last year.

The sandwich will be available for a limited time at Arby's locations in California and nationwide starting on Monday, October 4.

Arby's has 84 locations in California alone—so if you're looking for some great barbecue this fall better head to your local Arby's near you or order online.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Enjoy this? Buy me a cup of coffee (or pizza slice) and you will support my work!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fast Food# Burgers# Restaurants# California Food# Los Angeles

Comments / 0

Published by

Food & drinks news. California state of mind. Heart Los Angeles. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
10594 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Los Angeles, CA

The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.

Read full story

Baskin-Robbins Just Released a Spooky New Ice Cream for October Made with Real Ghost Pepper

Baskin-Robbins offers chilled excitement in the form of Spicy ‘n Spooky, an ice cream treat featuring the zing of real ghost pepper. Flavor of the Month: Baskin-Robbins Spicy ‘n Spooky Ice Cream for October 2022Credit: Baskin-Robbins.

Read full story
2 comments

Taco Bell is Bringing Back Popular $10 Taco Lover’s Pass - But You Can Only Buy It on National Taco Day

Could you eat 30 tacos for thirty days? The Taco Lover's Pass is the gift of tacos this October for National Taco Day. (Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell is offering a $10 pass that will allow fans to choose one of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days. The pass can be purchased through the app.

Read full story
17 comments
Hermosa Beach, CA

Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This Month

Starbird set to open third restaurant in Greater Los Angeles this October. Newest Starbird Fried Chicken located in Greater Los AngelesCredit: Starbird website. (Los Angeles, California) - Starbird announced that its newest restaurant in Greater Los Angeles will open on Friday, October 7.

Read full story
California State

Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in California

Chipotle Mexican Grill is finally putting its first tortilla-making robot to work at a restaurant in California this October. Robotic Tortilla chips will be on the menu in California beginning this monthChipotle.

Read full story
17 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp

Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?

Read full story
California State

Which Taco Bell Classic Should Come Back? Customers Vote To Decide

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back a Classic Fan Favorite to the Menu. But Only if Fans Vote for It More. Taco Bell's new menu item will be decided by you!Credit: Old School Taco Bell / Reddit.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles Today

Get amazing pizza delivered in Los Angeles from these best pizza spots, not pizza chains. Top pizza delivery spots in Los Angeles todayCredit: adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a pizza lover in Los Angeles, you've probably already got your favorite place to order from. But maybe it's time to switch it up. You see, we're in the midst of a true pizza renaissance.

Read full story
2 comments
Oak Park, CA

This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp

The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele. Where is the top coffee shop in California, according to Yelp online reviewersAdobe.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Panera Bread Makes Sweeping Changes to Loyalty Program

Panera Bread aims to get even more fans through the door with new loyalty program tweaks this month. Panera Bread to change loyalty program, adding items customers like bestAdobe.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

New Study Shows 47.6% of Americans Eat Food Past Its Expiry Date

How the recent rise in food inflation has more people skipping expiration dates on food. 46.1% now make their own judgements about food expiry datesCredit: Adobe. (Los Angeles, California) - If you’ve ever bought a food item, eaten it, and then wondered if you were going to die, you’re not alone.

Read full story
16 comments
Los Angeles, CA

In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by Fans

This TikTok food 'hack' alleges to save you money on fries - but In-N-Out fans are not impressed. The fast food hack dismissed by In-N-Out fansAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all love a good food hack, but are these 'food hack' videos really helpful?

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This Year

What's happening for Oktoberfest celebrations in Los Angeles 2022. Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfst is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.

Read full story
California State

McDonald's Breakfast Hours: When does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?

If you love breakfast and McDonald’s, you’ve probably wondered about this a few times over the past few years. What time does McDonald's breakfast end in California in 2022?Credit: Adobe.

Read full story
39 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen Right

Los Angeles is home to world-class ramen offerings that make eating noodles your only objective. (Los Angeles, CA) - Ramen is comfort food at its finest, and thankfully Los Angeles has no shortage of delicious ramen joints.

Read full story
California State

These Fast-Food Burgers Pack the Most Calories

Each of these five fast-food burgers available in California has more than a whopping 1,300 calories each. 5 Fast-Food Burgers In California That Have More Than 1,300 CaloriesCredit: Adobe.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem

California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.

Read full story
55 comments
Garden Grove, CA

Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is Divided

The 'Novaruption' dish is served in an instant noodle cup at Nova Kitchen and Bar in Garden Grove. The $55 Pot Noodle Dish Dividing InstagramArtem Labunsky / Unsplash. (Los Angeles, California) - We were pretty skeptical when we first saw the 'Novaruption' from the popular Nova Kitchen and Bar in Garden Grove.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend

A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy