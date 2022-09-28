Which Taco Bell Classic Should Come Back? Customers Vote To Decide

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back a Classic Fan Favorite to the Menu. But Only if Fans Vote for It More

Taco Bell's new menu item will be decided by you! Credit: Old School Taco Bell / Reddit

(Los Angeles, California) - You can now vote on which discontinued menu item from Taco Bell you'd like to see make a comeback.

Taco Bell is bringing back one of its most-requested menu items, and it's letting you choose which one comes back.

Taco Bell is letting you have your say in the next menu item that will be added to their menu Taco Bell

The California-based Taco Bell is pitting two of its most-requested discontinued menu items against each other.

Between September 27 and October 6, fans can vote between the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito.

The winning favorite will make a limited-edition return to menus in November.

Decide between two discontinued Taco Bell favorites

The Enchirito disappeared from the Taco Bell menu in 2013 in California Taco Bell

Two menu items were staples of Taco Bell for decades, but they were discontinued.

The Double Decker Taco was first introduced in 1995 and stuck around as a permanent menu item through June 2006. It was discontinued entirely in 2019.

The massive meat boat features a soft flour tortilla layered with beans and wrapped around a crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce, and Cheddar cheese.

Texas newspaper ad, 1971 Taco Bell

The Enchirito, whose origin dates back to 1970, is a soft flour tortilla loaded with seasoned beef, beans, and diced onions rolled up, smothered in classic red sauce, and topped with cheese. The Enchirito was discontinued in 2013.

You vote once per day on the Taco Bell app through October 6 before the winning menu item will be announced on October 7th, 2022

About Taco Bell:

The first Taco Bell franchise was opened in California in 1964. It was at the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Carson Street in the city of Torrance. In 1967, the company reached its 100th restaurant when it opened at 400 South Brookhurst in the city of Anaheim. In 2018, over two billion customers visited Taco Bell restaurants.California has the most number of Taco Bell restaurants in the US. There are 861 locations in California, which is about 11% of all the company's locations.

