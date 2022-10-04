5 Tasty Places to Get Pizza Delivery in LA

Get amazing pizza delivered in Los Angeles from these best pizza spots, not pizza chains

(Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a pizza lover in Los Angeles, you've probably already got your favorite place to order from. But maybe it's time to switch it up. You see, we're in the midst of a true pizza renaissance.

We've got innovative new toppings, crazy new crusts, and even some really great delivery apps that make getting your favorite pie even easier.

With all this innovation happening in the world of pizza, it's important to try something new every once in a while—especially when it comes to your go-to food.

There are several options for ordering pizza delivery in Los Angeles, but here are some top places for delivery in Los Angeles if you're in their range.

1. Vito’s Pizza

Mushroom, Olives & Pepperoni 18" Vito's N La Cienega Blvd Los Angeles Credit: Piilani O. yelp

We probably spend more time than most people looking at reviews of pizza. And this is probably the best customer review of all time, so it is worth quoting in full:

"I felt the need to write a review because the fact this pizzeria doesn't have a perfect 5/5 is a crime against humanity. It is hands down the best pizza in the western United States, and of course California, and of course LA. Words can't do it Justice. The flavor, the crust, the sauce, it's unimaginable. Eat this pizza at all costs. With that out of the way, it seems Vito's got hit by some Karen 1 star reviews. "they were rude" or "long wait time" - these are not true statement. The staff is incredibly nice, both myself and my guest agreed so. They were the nicest staff I've ever seen at a restaurant, a profession riddled with hungry, inpatient Karen's. Two, there was no wait. Maybe if you go at 6PM, you'll have to wait for your pizza, Karen! God forebide! Next time, order ahead of a 25 minute wait is enough to give the best pizza within 1500 miles a 1 star review! You are doing this family run joint a huge disservice rating them because of such meaningless reasons. Ignore the reviews (on yelp). Eat this pizza. I would travel 400 miles to eat this pizza. I will never forget what this pizza tasted like." - Robinson D. yelp

846 N La Cienega Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90069

(310) 652-6859

2. Delicious Pizza

California Love Pizza that consists of Grilled Chicken, BBQ sauce, cilantro, and red onions Credit: Jason K. yelp

Wonderful NY style pizzas made by hand in a duel deck oven at the Ross brothers' pizza shop in Los Angeles. Juicy and crunchy crusts, fantastic cheese and fresh toppings make Ross Brothers some of the best pizza in Los Angeles.

5419 W Adams Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90016

(323) 424-3014

3. Doughbox

"Awesome deep dish. I usually get The Grand." Credit: Yelp Mark B

Doughbox is a haven for Chicago pizza lovers. It offers a wide array of choices when it comes to pizza toppings and also has vegetarian options. Their pizza is delicious and satisfying; light dough with just the right thickness to surround the extra cheesy filling, giving you an enough option to spread out your meal over time if you can't finish it all in one sitting.

5567 North Figueroa St Los Angeles, CA 90042

(323) 346-6811

4. Triple Beam

In a classic thin crust pizza, Triple Beam is the rare pizzeria with a wood-fired oven to create perfectly crispy crusts, with a soft middle. The toppings are finely blended for maximum flavor in North-East LA style pizza crossed with Roman Italian pizza style.

5918 N Figueroa St Los Angeles, CA 90042

(323) 545-3534

5. Pizza Buona

Mushroom Pizza at Pizza Buona Los Angeles Credit: Allyson E. yelp

This has been Echo Park's original pizzeria and Italian eatery since 1959. They make everything from scratch in the kitchen -- including the handcrafted pizza, pasta, and bread. Customers have been coming back to Pizza Buona for 50 years. Both locations equally good.

922 N Alvarado St Ste C Los Angeles, CA 90026

(213) 413-0800

