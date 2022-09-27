This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp

The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele.

We've all got our favorite coffee shop. Maybe it's the one that's closest to your house. Or the one with the best pastries. Or maybe it's just that one place that makes you feel like you belong, where everyone knows your name and you can chat with your baristas about how they met their significant other or why they love working at the cafe so much (it's all in the little things).

Yelp searched through all of the coffee shops in the US and Canada to find the absolute best places to sip a cup of java. Whether you prefer your coffee hot, iced, cold brew, creamy or sweet—or even blended—there are some incredible coffee quality out there.

And if you're looking for a new place to call home, head to Oak Park California and check out Cafe Sapientia.

Cafe Sapientia, Oak Park, California

Double espresso sidecar Cafe Sapientia Oak Park California Credit: Jara S. yelp

This local gem offers simple beverages and a focus on brewing high quality beans.

“Really cute coffee shop nested in Oak Park! The staff were super friendly and very efficient. I just got an Oat milk latte, but it was delicious. Just what I needed to start my morning. I really like that they have simple syrup on the side so that you can add it into your own coffee if you’d like.” —Serena C.

Menu favorites include Gibraltar (an espresso drink made with equal parts espresso and steamed milk) and a spicy Chai Latte. As well as old favourites, done well - such as a good Cappuccino.

Cappuccino Cafe Sapientia California Credit: yelp

They also do a unique Snow Creme (a creamy milk base dressed up with fun flavors like Oreo, strawberry, mango and matcha).

This is a delicious vanilla latte- best vanilla latte I have ever had & a very delicious, moist and fluffy banana nut muffin! Jen K. Yelp

Strawberry Snow Creme at Cafe Sapienta California Credit: yelp

Cafe Sapientia, 706 Lindero Canyon Rd Ste 794 Oak Park, CA 91377

Final thoughts

For 2022, Yelp created their all-time list of the Top Coffee Shops in the US. They identified businesses in the coffee shop category, then ranked those according to certain factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

The cafe has 5 stars on Yelp and over 221 reviews. If you're ever looking for a place to hang out with friends or just to try somewhere new—this might be the place for you.

