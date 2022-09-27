Panera Bread Makes Sweeping Changes to Loyalty Program

Let's Eat LA

Panera Bread aims to get even more fans through the door with new loyalty program tweaks this month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnMRg_0iAgyK9F00
Panera Bread to change loyalty program, adding items customers like bestAdobe

(Los Angeles, California) - Panera Bread Co., the fast casual chain with 188 restaurants in California, is making sweeping changes to its MyPanera loyalty program - and it seems Panera fans could save some money.

On 6 October, the company said it will introduce a new system that will allow members to select their rewards based on what they have shown to like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRZ8u_0iAgyK9F00
Panera Bread announced the new loyalty program on InstagramCredit: @PaneraBread Instagram

What Panera Bread is doing to spice up their loyalty program

MyPanera was introduced in 2010 and is now one of the largest loyalty programs in the restaurant industry, with 48 million members.

Since then, they have been adding more benefits to their program and working on encouraging more people to sign up to the app.

The new MyPanera will allow members to select their rewards based on their frequency and individual purchases, which is different from the traditional point system.

This new system will replace the current one that only offers a single reward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iIca_0iAgyK9F00
Panera Bread's announcement reel on InstagramCredit: Panera Bread Instagram

Eduardo Luz, chief brand and concept officer at Panera Bread, said in a statement.

“We create loyalty by deeply knowing our MyPanera members. We strive to understand and deliver exactly what delights them.”

Customers reacted to the announcement on Instagram

While most was positive:

"I don’t need gifts to love Panera because Panera is the greatest gift itself. What more would I need." - @angelathebeatlemaniac

Another said:

"I love Panera but you guys are increasing your price (guess you have to keep up with inflation) but how many store visits until you get your reward has increased twice since June. It’s at 7 now… are we going to at least get better rewards?" - @ashazakiya

Here's how to save during the launch week Sept 29th to Oct 5th

According to the company, here are some of the perks offered during the launch week where you can save money:

  • On September 29 new members will receive two months of unlimited Sip Club beverages (including coffee, tea, smoothies and more) for free. Existing members will receive $2 off their next purchase of selected beverages and smoothies.
  • On September 30th Panera Bread will slash the delivery fee to zero if you buy from the app—meaning you can grab your coffee without ever leaving your couch.
  • On October 1st, all Panera Bread locations will be offering a free baguette with any purchase made in-store—just bring it to the register, and tell them you want it for free.
  • On October 2nd Panera is offering $2 off a broccoli cheddar soup bowl.
  • October 3rd is going to be a great day for anyone who loves Panera deals: 20% off all Panera Bread gift cards.
  • October 4th is a (yet to be announced) special gift from a Panera partner; while, on October 5th is a ooking class with Panera's Head Chef, along with discounts on Panera grocery products.

Final thoughts

The goal for Panera Bread is to make the rewards program more relevant to its 48 million members.

According to the company, loyalty members now make over half of the transactions at its restaurants.

The launch week of the 'new and improved' MyPanera runs from September 29th to October 5th, 2022 where there will be perks and discounts for you to sign up.

As one of the first loyalty programs, the data collected helps the company to understand their customer. A move that many of its competitors in California are watching closely.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes and is not affiliated with the business featured in this story.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Retail# Food# Fast Food# Money# Business

Comments / 4

Published by

Food & drinks news. California state of mind. Heart Los Angeles. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
10452 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

California State

Arby's Just Brought Back Fan-Favorite BBQ Menu Item

Arby's just brought back a fan-favorite barbecue item with improvements and you can now get it in California. (Los Angeles, California) - Rib sandwiches are a staple for anyone looking for hearty barbecue for a meal or snack.

Read full story
California State

Which Taco Bell Classic Should Come Back? Customers Vote To Decide

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back a Classic Fan Favorite to the Menu. But Only if Fans Vote for It More. Taco Bell's new menu item will be decided by you!Credit: Old School Taco Bell / Reddit.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles Today

Get amazing pizza delivered in Los Angeles from these best pizza spots, not pizza chains. Top pizza delivery spots in Los Angeles todayCredit: adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a pizza lover in Los Angeles, you've probably already got your favorite place to order from. But maybe it's time to switch it up. You see, we're in the midst of a true pizza renaissance.

Read full story
2 comments
Oak Park, CA

This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp

The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele. Where is the top coffee shop in California, according to Yelp online reviewersAdobe.

Read full story
California State

New Study Shows 47.6% of Americans Eat Food Past Its Expiry Date

How the recent rise in food inflation has more people skipping expiration dates on food. 46.1% now make their own judgements about food expiry datesCredit: Adobe. (Los Angeles, California) - If you’ve ever bought a food item, eaten it, and then wondered if you were going to die, you’re not alone.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by Fans

This TikTok food 'hack' alleges to save you money on fries - but In-N-Out fans are not impressed. The fast food hack dismissed by In-N-Out fansAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all love a good food hack, but are these 'food hack' videos really helpful?

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This Year

What's happening for Oktoberfest celebrations in Los Angeles 2022. Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfst is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.

Read full story
California State

McDonald's Breakfast Hours: When does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?

If you love breakfast and McDonald’s, you’ve probably wondered about this a few times over the past few years. What time does McDonald's breakfast end in California in 2022?Credit: Adobe.

Read full story
38 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen Right

Los Angeles is home to world-class ramen offerings that make eating noodles your only objective. (Los Angeles, CA) - Ramen is comfort food at its finest, and thankfully Los Angeles has no shortage of delicious ramen joints.

Read full story
California State

These Fast-Food Burgers Pack the Most Calories

Each of these five fast-food burgers available in California has more than a whopping 1,300 calories each. 5 Fast-Food Burgers In California That Have More Than 1,300 CaloriesCredit: Adobe.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem

California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.

Read full story
54 comments
Garden Grove, CA

Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is Divided

The 'Novaruption' dish is served in an instant noodle cup at Nova Kitchen and Bar in Garden Grove. The $55 Pot Noodle Dish Dividing InstagramArtem Labunsky / Unsplash. (Los Angeles, California) - We were pretty skeptical when we first saw the 'Novaruption' from the popular Nova Kitchen and Bar in Garden Grove.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend

A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.

Read full story
California State

Chipotle Recently Put an End to the Online '$3 Burrito'

Chipotle has taken action to prevent customers from using a viral hack that allows them to save nearly $4 on a burrito. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle puts an end to the trend of ordering a single taco online and adding a tortilla and a ton of extras on the side, and they're not happy about it.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic Diner

Norms is a Hollywood institution with a surprisingly affordable breakfast. (Los Angeles, CA) - Norms Restaurant on La Cienega is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city.

Read full story
16 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These Are the Best Waffles in California

Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant has taken the classic breakfast food and given it a whole new meaning. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Starbucks Baristas Are Stressed Out By Complicated Orders, And The Company Is Spending $450 million to Upgrade Stores

Coffee drinker? These New Starbucks Machines Will Be Making Your Order In Seconds Soon. Baristas Stressed by Coffee Churning CrazinessCredit Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Starbucks announced that it would be doubling down on new technology to increase efficiency.

Read full story
47 comments
California State

Free Cheeseburgers? This Is What You Can Expect on National Cheeseburger Day this Year

Some of the most exciting deals for National Cheeseburger Day in California - McDonald's free cheeseburgers, BOGO deals and more. Free Cheeseburgers Are On The Menu For National Cheeseburger Day This YearLoes Klinker / usplash.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' Hoax

In-N-Out Burger's so-called 'secret menu' item that went viral on social media verified as fake. You Can't Order This Item At In-N-Out BurgerCredit: Andrew Weibert/ unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Recently, a TikTok video went viral on the app.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy