Panera Bread Makes Sweeping Changes to Loyalty Program

Panera Bread to change loyalty program, adding items customers like best Adobe

(Los Angeles, California) - Panera Bread Co., the fast casual chain with 188 restaurants in California, is making sweeping changes to its MyPanera loyalty program - and it seems Panera fans could save some money.

On 6 October, the company said it will introduce a new system that will allow members to select their rewards based on what they have shown to like.

Panera Bread announced the new loyalty program on Instagram Credit: @PaneraBread Instagram

What Panera Bread is doing to spice up their loyalty program

MyPanera was introduced in 2010 and is now one of the largest loyalty programs in the restaurant industry, with 48 million members.

Since then, they have been adding more benefits to their program and working on encouraging more people to sign up to the app.

The new MyPanera will allow members to select their rewards based on their frequency and individual purchases, which is different from the traditional point system.

This new system will replace the current one that only offers a single reward.

Panera Bread's announcement reel on Instagram Credit: Panera Bread Instagram

Eduardo Luz, chief brand and concept officer at Panera Bread, said in a statement.

“We create loyalty by deeply knowing our MyPanera members. We strive to understand and deliver exactly what delights them.”

Customers reacted to the announcement on Instagram

While most was positive:

"I don’t need gifts to love Panera because Panera is the greatest gift itself. What more would I need." - @angelathebeatlemaniac

Another said:

"I love Panera but you guys are increasing your price (guess you have to keep up with inflation) but how many store visits until you get your reward has increased twice since June. It’s at 7 now… are we going to at least get better rewards?" - @ashazakiya

Here's how to save during the launch week Sept 29th to Oct 5th

According to the company, here are some of the perks offered during the launch week where you can save money:

On September 29 new members will receive two months of unlimited Sip Club beverages (including coffee, tea, smoothies and more) for free. Existing members will receive $2 off their next purchase of selected beverages and smoothies.

new members will receive two months of unlimited Sip Club beverages (including coffee, tea, smoothies and more) for free. Existing members will receive $2 off their next purchase of selected beverages and smoothies. On September 30th Panera Bread will slash the delivery fee to zero if you buy from the app—meaning you can grab your coffee without ever leaving your couch.

Panera Bread will slash the delivery fee to zero if you buy from the app—meaning you can grab your coffee without ever leaving your couch. On October 1st, all Panera Bread locations will be offering a free baguette with any purchase made in-store—just bring it to the register, and tell them you want it for free.

all Panera Bread locations will be offering a free baguette with any purchase made in-store—just bring it to the register, and tell them you want it for free. On October 2nd Panera is offering $2 off a broccoli cheddar soup bowl.

Panera is offering $2 off a broccoli cheddar soup bowl. October 3rd is going to be a great day for anyone who loves Panera deals: 20% off all Panera Bread gift cards.

is going to be a great day for anyone who loves Panera deals: 20% off all Panera Bread gift cards. October 4th is a (yet to be announced) special gift from a Panera partner; while, on October 5th is a ooking class with Panera's Head Chef, along with discounts on Panera grocery products.

Final thoughts

The goal for Panera Bread is to make the rewards program more relevant to its 48 million members.

According to the company, loyalty members now make over half of the transactions at its restaurants.

The launch week of the 'new and improved' MyPanera runs from September 29th to October 5th, 2022 where there will be perks and discounts for you to sign up.

As one of the first loyalty programs, the data collected helps the company to understand their customer. A move that many of its competitors in California are watching closely.

