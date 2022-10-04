Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA 2022

Oktoberfest LA Guide: Beer, Food and Music

(Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfst is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.

We recommend heading outside and drinking a ton of different kinds of beer. Then spend some time filling up with some fun food options. Finally, make sure it’s an atmosphere that is both festive and friendly.

Luckily for all of us, there are plenty of places around LA that fit the bill.

Where to raise a stein for Oktoberfest this fall in Los Angeles

Wirtshaus

When you walk in the Wirtshaus, you feel like you're in a traditional German tavern. It's warm, it's inviting for all ages and it's fun with long wooden tables inside and a “Biergarten” outside. They have 35 beers on tap. Plus, their German food is really good too.

Oktoberfest festivities happen every Friday and Saturday night until the end of October. Families welcome. Reservations recommended.

Every Friday and Saturday night until the end of October, 2022.

Wirtshaus German Restaurant and Biergarten 345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Highland Park Brewery

Local brewerie say, "Willkommen zum Oktoberfest!"

Highland Park Brewery is hosting their annual Oktoberfest week starting September 23rd and running through the 30th. They'll have a festbier & a BA dopplebock beer with Oktoberfest food specials.There will be limited edition merch, special timed gravity casks of each can release,

Everyday from September 23rd to 30th, 2022. Details on website.

Highland Park Brewery - 1220 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012,

Oktoberfest at Fairplex

Beer, games and prizes. Authentic German food. The Chicken Dance. Oktoberfest at Fairplex has it all! Transported to Bavaria (Los Angeles), you can enjoy steins of beer, chow down on bratwurst, and dance your heart out while there's traditional games of skill such as skittles. If that doesn't keep those beer mugs filled, nothing will!

Fridays & Saturdays, October 7-22, 2022, 6-11PM Tickets

Oktoberfest at Fairplex 8378020901, Pomona, CA 91768, United States

